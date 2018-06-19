LGBTQ

Amandla Stenberg Comes Out In Powerful Interview: 'I'm Not Bi, Not Pan, But Gay'

Amandla has always been outspoken, and now she’s discussing sexuality.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Actor Amandla Stenberg has opened up about her sexual identity in a new interview, explaining that while she used to identify as pansexual, she now finds the label gay is actually more fitting for her.

You may remember Amandla Stenberg as Rue in ‘The Hunger Games’, or most recently as Maddy Whittler in ‘Everything, Everything’.

Amandla is consistently outspoken online about important topics such as cultural appropriation, female empowerment and sexuality, and hopefully you’ve read her interviews, because let us tell you, as a nineteen-year-old woman, she’s wise way beyond her years.

Most recently, in an interview with Wonderland, Amandla came out as gay, and this revelation may not be a surprise to most (she’s come out as both bisexual and pansexual in the past), but the beauty in discovering who you are and who you identify as, personally, is huge.

King Princess, a queer artist under Mark Ronson’s label, and Amandla’s friend, interviewed the young star, and in the piece Amandla said: "I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I'm gay—not bi, not pan, but gay—with a romantic love for women."

"All of the things that felt so internally contrary to my truest self were rectified as I unravelled a long web of denial and self-deprivation. Like oh, maybe there's a reason why I kissed my best friends and felt ashamed growing up,” she said.

She went on to say: “Or watched lesbian porn and masturbated (and more) with my friends at sleepovers. Or stifled a scream of horror the first time I saw a penis and had to convince myself with much internal strife that I was enjoying what was going down.

“Or could only find attraction towards gay men and femme boys who damn near had the sensibility of a woman. Or developed earth-shattering, all-consuming crushes on… GIRLS!"

She told the publication: "The continual process of unlearning heteronormativity and internalized homophobia can be difficult, but one of the biggest blessings lies in the magic that comes from having to understand love outside the confines of learned heterosexual roles. It is the power to reveal the ethereal love that exists within us underneath socialization.”

Didn’t we tell you that this woman is wise?

When you’re young and queer, having the ability to realise your self-doubt stems a lot from being raised in a heteronormative society that places too much importance on the synchronicity of its people, can be difficult. Going against the grain is never easy, but living in your truth will always be easier.

We’re stoked that Amandla is doing just that. We’re here for it.

