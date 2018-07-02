Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You
So damn relatable.
If there’s anything more glorious than a glow up, it’s a queer glow up. Because honestly what is more fabulous than a person feeling able to express exactly who they are?
Enter the #GloUp hashtag, a glorious celebration of personal growth inspired by Twitter user Caitlin Crowley, who started things off by tweeting two side-by-side photos of herself: one with a guy friend at a homecoming dance during freshman year, the other a photo from her senior year.
What does it mean to identify as non-binary? Let's find out...
Let’s just say that things have changed slightly.
Naturally this fire tweet went viral and 137k favourites later, it’s inspired a whole load more LGBTQ+ people to share their own comparison photos.
And while it’s easy to dismiss glow ups as being all about looks, this is about so much more: it’s living breathing proof that you aren’t the only person in this cis and heterocentric world questioning your sexuality and that life on the other side of coming out is pretty damn good.
Here’s a few more of our fave inspired by Caitlin’s post.
Single? Us too – and that doesn’t mean you don’t get a glo up either:
Happy Pride – here’s to living and loving out loud <3