Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You

If there’s anything more glorious than a glow up, it’s a queer glow up. Because honestly what is more fabulous than a person feeling able to express exactly who they are?

Enter the #GloUp hashtag, a glorious celebration of personal growth inspired by Twitter user Caitlin Crowley, who started things off by tweeting two side-by-side photos of herself: one with a guy friend at a homecoming dance during freshman year, the other a photo from her senior year.

What does it mean to identify as non-binary? Let's find out...

Let’s just say that things have changed slightly.

Freshman to senior year, does this count as a glo up??? pic.twitter.com/zyH1GRE3hw — Caitlin Crowley (@caitlincrowley_) October 23, 2017

Naturally this fire tweet went viral and 137k favourites later, it’s inspired a whole load more LGBTQ+ people to share their own comparison photos.

And while it’s easy to dismiss glow ups as being all about looks, this is about so much more: it’s living breathing proof that you aren’t the only person in this cis and heterocentric world questioning your sexuality and that life on the other side of coming out is pretty damn good.

Here’s a few more of our fave inspired by Caitlin’s post.

15yrs to 25yrs... does this count as a #GloUp 💁🏼 pic.twitter.com/2MnDD0C5uL — Helen Scott (@HelenScottUK) October 27, 2017

I feel you girl, that smile is no longer forced. I am free to be who I am & love every second. ❤️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 pic.twitter.com/sT3KETJ3k5 — Corrine Evans (@corrineevans1) October 26, 2017

I glowed up from one boy to two girls 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Rn3qLl4v9 — tiddy girl (@lesbianable) October 26, 2017

8th grade dance<<< junior homecoming with my biggest blessing💓🌈 pic.twitter.com/OTeSlaoDyK — isab{ella}🏳️‍🌈♋️ (@ellaparedess) October 28, 2017

Love it! I grew up to be a queer lady too. I just changed instead of who I date#GloUp #TransGloUp #GloUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/qVaYxpo8t4 — Jamie is Tall (@TallJamie) October 27, 2017

SAME. Eighth Grade vs Junior Year pic.twitter.com/ZWSeNdrOzP — Sabrina Schrier (@sabrinnamonroll) November 19, 2017

Can you say ~relatable~ pic.twitter.com/dGTYYEd0uH — Ashley Simpkins (@ashley_simpkins) October 26, 2017

Major #GloUp... age 14 to 28. So much happier being true to myself! 🏳️‍🌈👭🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/73F3f9cbzd — burrito guts (@corgi_burrito) October 28, 2017

The elusive Double Glo Up pic.twitter.com/utxDdvY7KV — Where's The Fight? | Bucky (@stuckyparty) October 29, 2017

My prom date asked where ours was, well @harrison_artist you asked for it! 17 years apart 😬 pic.twitter.com/hJR2wae9Ex — Dave Brown (@dee_pee_bee) November 4, 2017

Single? Us too – and that doesn’t mean you don’t get a glo up either:

when ur single af but want to post about ur gay glow up too pic.twitter.com/AjQLWW5oN0 — Sab (@SabrinaDCombs) October 26, 2017

idk if this counts since i dont have a cute gf but my cats pretty cute yeah?!😂(first pic is from prom im around ~16 there with a friend) seems a bit backwards... but hey 😅 pic.twitter.com/V5Ci00jke1 — sweesoon (@sweesoon97) November 16, 2017

don’t have a girlfriend because I’m emotionally stunted but I cut my hair and me and my grandma are out here looking adorable (kind of) pic.twitter.com/sBkz9OO1aS — luckie ⚰️ (@LuckieRae) October 26, 2017

My homecoming date and I both used each other as beards and didn't even know it! He has a bf now and I openly celebrate Pride, glo up? pic.twitter.com/ZTyHFEKGqh — Tacita Barrera🏳️‍🌈 (@TacitaB96) October 27, 2017

Happy Pride – here’s to living and loving out loud <3