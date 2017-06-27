23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual

Bisexuality might be an extremely simple concept, but it seems to confuse a lot of people. Mainly people who don't really deserve to have an opinion on it as it has nothing to do with them, but let's just humour them for a minute with a few tweets and tumblr posts that will make it plain in a few simple yet sarcastic steps.

Let’s start at the beginning:

tumblr

Because apparently it’s confusing.

tumblr

Literally why does everyone find it so confusing?

tumblr

It’s literally just a romantic and/or sexual attraction to both men and women.

tumblr

But maybe also bicycles.

tumblr

And wizards. Don't forget about the sexy wizards.

tumblr

Being bi doesn’t make you a bit straight and a bit gay. It makes you bisexual.

tumblr

And while we’re here, let’s just put straight any confusion you had about being bi and being in a relationship:

tumblr

And yeah, being attracted to guys and girls might feel a little different:

tumblr

But it doesn’t mean bisexuals are ‘confused’, thanks.

tumblr

Because, y’know it is possible to like more than one thing at once.

tumblr

In fact, it’s pretty great all around.

tumblr

Really though, can everyone just stop with the bi-erasure?

tumblr

It's so....boring.

tumblr

Because really, how could you have missed the B in LGBT+?

tumblr

And anyone who thinks different, then THIS:

tumblr

But here’s a PSA – we’re not here just to answer your questions.

tumblr

Particularly you're ill-informed ones.

tumblr

And especially your dumb ones. Not that that's going to stop us.

tumblr

Because frankly we have our own problems to think about.

tumblr

But at least we still have puns. ALL of the puns.

tumblr

Aaaand if in any doubt, then there’s this, which is clearly 100000% true:

Bisexuals actually have 16 rows of teeth. #bisexualfacts — baby rave (@hunktears) September 22, 2014

Baby bi bi bi, basically.