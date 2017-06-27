23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
Some cold hard facts served with a side of sarcasm.
Bisexuality might be an extremely simple concept, but it seems to confuse a lot of people. Mainly people who don't really deserve to have an opinion on it as it has nothing to do with them, but let's just humour them for a minute with a few tweets and tumblr posts that will make it plain in a few simple yet sarcastic steps.
Let’s start at the beginning:
Because apparently it’s confusing.
Literally why does everyone find it so confusing?
It’s literally just a romantic and/or sexual attraction to both men and women.
But maybe also bicycles.
And wizards. Don't forget about the sexy wizards.
Being bi doesn’t make you a bit straight and a bit gay. It makes you bisexual.
And while we’re here, let’s just put straight any confusion you had about being bi and being in a relationship:
And yeah, being attracted to guys and girls might feel a little different:
But it doesn’t mean bisexuals are ‘confused’, thanks.
Because, y’know it is possible to like more than one thing at once.
In fact, it’s pretty great all around.
Really though, can everyone just stop with the bi-erasure?
It's so....boring.
Because really, how could you have missed the B in LGBT+?
And anyone who thinks different, then THIS:
But here’s a PSA – we’re not here just to answer your questions.
Particularly you're ill-informed ones.
And especially your dumb ones. Not that that's going to stop us.
Because frankly we have our own problems to think about.
But at least we still have puns. ALL of the puns.
Aaaand if in any doubt, then there’s this, which is clearly 100000% true:
Baby bi bi bi, basically.