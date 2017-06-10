Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Australian horror monster The Babadook has emerged as an unlikely LGBTQ hero as the world celebrates Pride around the globe.

The blood thirsty monster is the star of a 2014 film of the same name.

Entertainment One

In the film, the top hat wearing monster is unleashed via the pages of a children’s novel and threatens to convince a young mother to kill her dog, her son, and herself, and that is should not be ignored.

While the grisly tale has drawn commentary from LGBTQ analyst since 2016, it was in 2017 that the film’s gay-icon status was secured when Netflix seemingly registered it within their gay interest section during Pride month celebrations.

Tumblr

Film fans spotted the placement – and social media went to town to embrace the Babadook as the unlikeliest of LGBTQ heroes.

“Babadook slander will NOT be tolerated in this house. Cinematic masterpiece AND gay icon. Not the ally we wanted but the ally we deserved,” one fan tweeted.

Babadook slander will NOT be tolerated in this house. Cinematic masterpiece AND gay icon. Not the ally we wanted but the ally we deserved. pic.twitter.com/iRHyzDT067 — ケビンちゃん (@kehhbean) June 7, 2017

BABADOOK: I'm a terrifying monster that destroys families that try to suppress me.



GAY PEOPLE: Oh my god, SAME. Drinks later? — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 7, 2017

Another noted an affinity with the terrorizing monster, joking that LGBTQ members frequently find themselves demonized as “a terrifying monster that destroys families that try to suppress me.”

Pride events take place around at various times - with London Pride weekend on July 8 and 9 for 2017 - preceeded with two weeks of celebrations in the UK capital.