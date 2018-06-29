Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience

You know how the internet is ALL about the struggle that is dating? Well welcome to the world of LGBTQ+ dating, where a lack of visible fish in the sea can make it approximately 453 times tougher to find what you're looking for.

Everything you NTK about open relationships with Courtney Act...

ICYMI, being LGBTQ+ has its challenges.

TERRIFYING queer-themed halloween costume ideas:

👻 airport security while trans

💉 family gatherings

🙀 accessing sexual health services

👹 twitter arguments with terfs

🥀 gay bar while trans

💀 NHS waiting lists

🎃 the gender binary — 💐 rob (@noonbinary) October 14, 2017

Because we still have some big issues to deal with in terms of representation, safety and visibility.

if dudes wear flip flops the media will call them gay but women could have their fist inside a vagina at Walmart and they'd be best friends — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) January 5, 2015

But can we take a moment to talk about dating? A struggle only heightened by being LGBTQ.

my gay ass did not read this correctly https://t.co/xw96RGhloi — emo town menace😈 (@boringblueb0y) September 30, 2017

Because growing up it wasn’t like we had 475 Katherine Heigl rom coms to use as inspo like the straight community.

You're complaining about Disney first gay kiss. Meanwhile, I grew up watching 2 homoerotic devil characters and didn't bat an eye. pic.twitter.com/TYh4VQb4EZ — Bobbie Breakset (@hatemasterhugo) March 4, 2017

Even filling out your dating app profile is a challenge.

I’m:



⚪️ Straight

⚪️ Gay

🔘 Three kids stacked in a trench coat — kendrick lobstar (@KLobstar) May 25, 2018

Because the options tend towards the binary...

I’m:



⚪️ Straight



⚪️ Gay



🔘 COMING OUT OF MY CAGE AND IVE BEEN DOING JUST FINE GOTTA GOTTA BE DOWN BECAUSE I WANT IT ALL IT STARTED OUT WITH A KISS HOW DID IT END UP LIKE THIS IT WAS ONLY A KISS IT WAS ONLY A KISS NOW IM FALLING ASLEEP AND SHES CALLING A CAB — Andy (@_rallycap) May 25, 2018

When you’re a lesbian, you do come to expect certain things from Tinder profiles.

i heard ur cries pic.twitter.com/EGmagytuOq — Jazz Adamson (@jazzadamson) May 2, 2018

But it often beats the IRL alternative.

being gay online vs being gay irl pic.twitter.com/txuQGnTuhs — beep grand cherokeeper (@autisticbutch) April 22, 2018

Even being responsible about your sexual health is tiring.

going to the doctor when you're a gay woman is always a fun experience.

"any chance you could be pregnant?"

"no, definitely not."

"are you sure?"



I FUCK WOMEN, MARGARET. — joyce (@theresnooneroad) January 8, 2018

And when you’re bi, straight! Men! Are! So! Original!

(bisexual women disclose their orientation)



straight men with barely enough sexual stamina for one woman: i love threesomes! — ⚡️ (@baeElectronica) May 1, 2017

Casual reminder that bisexuality is both a thing AND everywhere.

BI-DERMAN

BI-DERMAN

DOES WHATEVER A BI-DER CAN

KISS A MAN?

SURE WHY NOT

ALSO HE THINKS GIRLS ARE HOT

LOOK OUT

HERE COMES THE BI-DER MAN https://t.co/HonX0prIXQ — gren 💜 (@whizzwhozz) May 15, 2018

Because for most of the LGBTQ+ community, having to constantly explain yourself is both a reality and a pain in the arse. It's also a theme that we can never win.

And frankly working out whether it’s even worth hitting on someone is already enough of a struggle.

me 65 weeks deep into some dude's instagram account trying to see if they're straight or gay https://t.co/Lfq4FtjsFl — Terron Moore (@Terr) May 24, 2017

Because we all know labels can be somewhat ~fluid~

If heterosexuals had labels like butch, femme, or andro: pic.twitter.com/6QpJrSVkXU — Bing (@idreamofdapper) March 10, 2017

But we’re nothing if not determined.

when you get friendzoned by a cute guy but you're stubborn pic.twitter.com/KcEXjGtbna — Common White Babe (@ItsBabePosts) June 30, 2016

And like the Scouts, we always come prepared.

when you're talking to a girl and things start getting serious... pic.twitter.com/G0yABVnggr — elle (@wetlarrie) October 29, 2015

Even if those around us need a little education.

When you're at a family dinner and somebody asks if you have a boyfriend? #CarolMovie 💕 pic.twitter.com/iGcdtw2jdK — Nancy D'Santos 🌈 (@Nancy_DSantos) February 13, 2017

Not that your sexuality will ever stop the savagery of your parents.

so my mom really said “how come you like boys and girls and ur still single?” i’m- pic.twitter.com/v2JNrS42WX — laura (@hnlymija) May 4, 2018

But hey, at least it can – and probably has - worked in your favour.

When your parents say "You can only talk to girls on the phone." But didn't know you were a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/bW1Loahi7u — $353/g To Be Me ✊🏾 (@thegayshay) July 16, 2015

Really, parents are their own worst enemy.

When your friends strict parents say no boys allowed but you're gay as hell pic.twitter.com/a5tZPCJ4dM — thaomy @got7 hell (@thaomy_no) January 14, 2017

Amateurs.