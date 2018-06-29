Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
Shout out to anyone who's ever been 45 weeks deep in someone's insta trying to work out their sexuality.
Friday, June 29, 2018 - 10:28
You know how the internet is ALL about the struggle that is dating? Well welcome to the world of LGBTQ+ dating, where a lack of visible fish in the sea can make it approximately 453 times tougher to find what you're looking for.
Everything you NTK about open relationships with Courtney Act...
ICYMI, being LGBTQ+ has its challenges.
Because we still have some big issues to deal with in terms of representation, safety and visibility.
But can we take a moment to talk about dating? A struggle only heightened by being LGBTQ.
Because growing up it wasn’t like we had 475 Katherine Heigl rom coms to use as inspo like the straight community.
Even filling out your dating app profile is a challenge.
Because the options tend towards the binary...
When you’re a lesbian, you do come to expect certain things from Tinder profiles.
But it often beats the IRL alternative.
Even being responsible about your sexual health is tiring.
And when you’re bi, straight! Men! Are! So! Original!
Casual reminder that bisexuality is both a thing AND everywhere.
Because for most of the LGBTQ+ community, having to constantly explain yourself is both a reality and a pain in the arse. It's also a theme that we can never win.
And frankly working out whether it’s even worth hitting on someone is already enough of a struggle.
Because we all know labels can be somewhat ~fluid~
But we’re nothing if not determined.
And like the Scouts, we always come prepared.
Even if those around us need a little education.
Not that your sexuality will ever stop the savagery of your parents.
But hey, at least it can – and probably has - worked in your favour.
Really, parents are their own worst enemy.
Amateurs.
