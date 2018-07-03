LGBTQ

Over Two-Thirds Of LGBTQ+ People Are Afraid Of Holding Hands In Public

A government survey shows LGBTQ+ will avoid holding hands in public.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 08:47

A recently published government survey has found that a huge amount of LGBTQ+ people in the UK fear holding hands in public.

The survey, which was published on July 3rd, also found that members of the LGBTQ+ community still have significantly worse "life satisfaction" than the general public.

Over 100,000 who self-identified as LGBT or intersex took part in the survey between July and October last year, making it the largest survey of its kind conducted in the world so far.

The results have prompted the government to produce a 75-point plan to improve the 'improve the lives of the community'.

61% of participants identified as gay or lesbian, while just over a quarter identified as bisexual. A small number identified as pansexual (4%), asexual (2%) and queer (1%).

Getty

Transgender people made up 13% of respondents, while 6.9% of respondents were non-binary.

More than two thirds (68%) said they avoided holding hands in public with a same-sex partner altogether due to fears of negative reactions.

Additionally, 70% said they avoided being open about their sexual orientation, again due to fears of negativity. 

According to the results, participants were significantly "less satisfied with their life" than the UK general population, scoring it a 6.5/10 compared with the 7.7 scored given by the general UK population.

Getty

At least two in five experienced an incident (e.g. verbal harassment or physical violence) "because they were LGBT," with more than nine in ten of the most serious incidents going unreported, often: "because respondents thought 'it happens all the time'."

5% of respondents were offered so-called 'conversion' or 'reparative' therapy in an attempt to 'cure' them of being LGBT, and a further 2% underwent it.

The Minister for Women and Equalities, Penny Mordaunt said: "None of this is acceptable. Clearly, we have more to do. We have therefore published a comprehensive LGBT Action Plan that sets out what steps the government will take in response to the survey findings."

She added: "Despite the progress we have made as a country, we should not be blind to the fact that LGBT people continue to face barriers to full participation in public life. We want to build a country that works for everyone, and that means tackling these burning injustices."

It goes without saying that these results are hugely saddening, everyone should be free to love whoever they want without fearing the reaction of others.

