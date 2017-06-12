Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Take a look at the MTV Pride 2017 Official Promo...

There is no shortage of reasons to love Demi Lovato. For a start, the girl is in possession of some serious vocal chords and her selfie game is like no other, but now the singer has truly stolen our hearts by penning a beautiful 'love letter' to the LGBTQ+ community in honour of Pride Month.

The 24-year old has long been an outspoken activist for LGBTQ rights and in her most recent act of support she put together an open letter for Billboard addressing the "kind community who have embraced, loved, and championed" her for as long as she can remember.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

The letter begins: "This is for some of my closest friends, for the young gay men who dance their hearts out at my shows, for the fabulous drag queens at bingo night who own every room they walk in to, and for a wonderful and kind community who have embraced, loved, and championed me for as long as I can remember."

Demi describes the experiences she has had with the community as being filled with pure love and enthusiasm.

"Over the last month or so, I’ve loved watching so many people unite and come together to celebrate Pride Month. This is a community who are so incredibly close to my heart. Every single interaction I’ve ever had with the LGBTQ community has always been filled with pure love, enthusiasm, and passion for life. I know there are millions of people out there who feel exactly the same way as I do."

The former Disney star also highlights how she struggles to come to terms with the discrimination faced by the community, saying: "When I hear about discrimination and setbacks, that truly breaks my heart."

"I struggle with wrapping my head around the fact that we live in a world where love and equal rights still have to be questioned or discounted. You all have been a huge part of my life and my existence. You inspire, empower, and encourage me every day, and I will continue to stand with you and will give you all the same and more in return."

Happy Pride <3