LGBTQ

Taiwan Could Be The First Asian Country To Legalise Same-sex Marriage

Emily Hooley
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:08

It turns out that not everything in the world is screwed. The good news today? Taiwan’s highest court has just ruled that the ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, saying it is “in violation of both the people’s freedom of marriage... and the people’s right to equality”.

Getty
What does this mean? Basically that the government of Taiwan has to create or change their laws within the next two years to legalise same-sex marriage!

This is a HUGE win for the LGBTQ community - if things go to plan Taiwan will be the first Asian country to legally recognise gay marriage. Yes, even though it’s 2017. Hopefully this means that other countries will soon follow suit!

But it’s not necessarily going to be smooth sailing, as legalising same-sex marriage isn’t the same as giving the LGBTQ community in Taiwan completely equal rights to heterosexual couples.

Getty
We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the government will go ALL OUT with creating new laws that allow the LGBTQ community in Taiwan the freedom to live their lives just the same as heterosexual couples can, because everyone deserves the right to love and be with whoever they want without being discriminated against.

YAAS Taiwan - this has given us so much joy.

