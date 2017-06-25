LGBTQ

The Cast Of 13 Reasons Why Celebrate The LGBTQ+ Community At San Francisco Pride

"Cheers to all the weirdos and everyone who feels different, the struggle is real but know that there are people just like you who want you to live your truth and your life."

Monday, June 26, 2017

Pride month is here and among those celebrating the LGBTQ+ community are the cast of 13 Reasons Why, who joined together to represent the show as part of San Francisco's Pride parade this weekend. 

Donning a whole load of glitter, rainbow colours and some 'so many reasons to be proud' placards, the cast took to the streets to represent the Netflix show and naturally it looks like it was the most fun ever.

As members and allies of the community, cast members including Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Michele Selene Ang, Christian Navarro, Brandon Flynn, Tommy Dorfman and Miles Heizer were all among those marching, and as well as doing a whole load of good things spreading Pride's message of love, it's pretty cute to see just how close the cast are irl.

Happy to see my 13 Reasons Family at SF Pride today... having all of us all over the world spreading our love is making me so happy. Cheers to all the weirdos and everyone who feels different, the struggle is real but know that there are people just like you who want you to live your truth and your life. Be proud, be you, be strong. #prideeveryday Paris Pride 2017

"Happy to see my 13 Reasons Family at SF Pride today...having all of us all over the world spreading our love is making me so happy," Brandon wrote on Instagram in a poignant message.

"Cheers to all the weirdos and everyone who feels different, the struggle is real but know that there are people just like you who want you to live your truth and your life. Be proud, be you, be strong."

Katherine, who plays Hannah on the show, was also loving life (and wearing the best jacket of ALL TIME) and wrote: "Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe day, full of love. Thankyou to everyone who came out this weekend, and to those who continually support the community.

"May we continue to support and fight for those who are marginalised."

Tony (aka Christian) was also involved and instead of delivering tapes and riding around in his fancy car looking troubled, he was all smiles as he rode the float with the gang.

"I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast," he wrote on Instagram. "We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtqcommunity in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours."

@netflix @13reasonswhy I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast. We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtq community in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours. ❤️💛

It looks like the ladies from the cast won best walk of the march though, with a strut even Beyonce would be proud of...

HAPPY PRIDE, EVERYONE <3

