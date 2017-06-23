Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

Whether you're a huge fan of HBO's iconic, star-studded Angels in America miniseries, a theatregoer who's long loved one of the most important plays of our time, or just a bog-standard lover of all things brilliant, you're going to want to take a moment to check out this first trailer for National Theatre Live's forthcoming cinematic broadcast of their smash-hit Andrew Garfield-starring run of Angels in America.

DOESN'T THAT LOOK BRILLIANT AND MOVING AND GUARANTEED TO MAKE YOU FEEL ALL THE FEELS.

Yes it does.

Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning work follows the lives of a group of New Yorkers as they grapple with life, death, love, sex and heaven against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in mid-80s America.

A brilliant cast including Nathan Lane and Russell Tovey accompany Andrew Garfield on-stage - and now you can watch it on the big screen, as the theatre's hugely successful string of theatre-cinema broadcasts continues - with fans able to watch the production in over 2,500 cinemas in over 60 countries - 700 of which are in the UK.

The show will start airing from Thursday 22nd, and you can find more details (including your closest cinema) here.