Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast
All. The. Feels.
Whether you're a huge fan of HBO's iconic, star-studded Angels in America miniseries, a theatregoer who's long loved one of the most important plays of our time, or just a bog-standard lover of all things brilliant, you're going to want to take a moment to check out this first trailer for National Theatre Live's forthcoming cinematic broadcast of their smash-hit Andrew Garfield-starring run of Angels in America.
DOESN'T THAT LOOK BRILLIANT AND MOVING AND GUARANTEED TO MAKE YOU FEEL ALL THE FEELS.
Yes it does.
Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning work follows the lives of a group of New Yorkers as they grapple with life, death, love, sex and heaven against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in mid-80s America.
A brilliant cast including Nathan Lane and Russell Tovey accompany Andrew Garfield on-stage - and now you can watch it on the big screen, as the theatre's hugely successful string of theatre-cinema broadcasts continues - with fans able to watch the production in over 2,500 cinemas in over 60 countries - 700 of which are in the UK.
The show will start airing from Thursday 22nd, and you can find more details (including your closest cinema) here.
Photos From Pride That Prove Love Always Wins
-
Getty1 of 15
-
Getty2 of 15
-
Getty3 of 15
-
Getty4 of 15
-
Getty5 of 15
-
Getty6 of 15
-
Getty7 of 15
-
Getty8 of 15
-
Getty9 of 15
-
Getty10 of 15
-
Getty11 of 15
-
Getty12 of 15
-
Getty13 of 15
-
Getty14 of 15
-
Getty15 of 15