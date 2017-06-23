LGBTQ

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

Friday, June 23, 2017

Whether you're a huge fan of HBO's iconic, star-studded Angels in America miniseries, a theatregoer who's long loved one of the most important plays of our time, or just a bog-standard lover of all things brilliant, you're going to want to take a moment to check out this first trailer for National Theatre Live's forthcoming cinematic broadcast of their smash-hit Andrew Garfield-starring run of Angels in America.

National Theatre Live: Angels in America | Trailer

DOESN'T THAT LOOK BRILLIANT AND MOVING AND GUARANTEED TO MAKE YOU FEEL ALL THE FEELS.

Yes it does.

Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning work follows the lives of a group of New Yorkers as they grapple with life, death, love, sex and heaven against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in mid-80s America.

A brilliant cast including Nathan Lane and Russell Tovey accompany Andrew Garfield on-stage - and now you can watch it on the big screen, as the theatre's hugely successful string of theatre-cinema broadcasts continues - with fans able to watch the production in over 2,500 cinemas in over 60 countries - 700 of which are in the UK.

The show will start airing from Thursday 22nd, and you can find more details (including your closest cinema) here.

Photos From Pride That Prove Love Always Wins

  • The most simple message says it all at LA Pride.
    Getty
    1 of 15
  • Two Pride goers in LA share a moment.
    Getty
    2 of 15
  • An LAPD officer holds hands with a Sheriff's Deputy as they march together.
    Getty
    3 of 15
  • Orlando was on the mind of Pride goers up and down the country on Sunday.
    Getty
    4 of 15
  • Community participants stand together during a march in West Hollywood.
    Getty
    5 of 15
  • Two men share a kiss after a moment of silence for the victims of the Orlando shootings at the DC Pride Festival.
    Getty
    6 of 15
  • Signs of solidarity are held during the LA Pride parade.
    Getty
    7 of 15
  • Festival goers dance on a float during the LA Pride parade.
    Getty
    8 of 15
  • Pride participants in LA proudly show their rainbow flags.
    Getty
    9 of 15
  • Pride attendees march together.
    Getty
    10 of 15
  • A strong message of no tolerance to hatred.
    Getty
    11 of 15
  • Two women hold onto each other as a moment of silence is held for the victims of Orlando at DC Pride.
    Getty
    12 of 15
  • Prince Mavendra of India gets involved in the festivities at LA Pride.
    Getty
    13 of 15
  • Friends and family show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
    Getty
    14 of 15
  • The crowd at LA Pride repping the love for the community.
    Getty
    15 of 15

