LGBTQ

What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual

Writer Amelia Ace shares her experience...

Friday, June 29, 2018 - 10:02

When I worked out that I was asexual - meaning that I don’t experience sexual attraction - the first person I told was my best friend. Or rather, I messaged him in a panic. I was 16 years old and up until then, I thought I was straight. The conversation went something like this:

Me: You know how you’re always joking I’m asexual because I get squeamish when you talk about sex? I think you’re right. 

Him: Makes a lot of sense, to be honest.  

Everythink you NTK about consent with Courtney Act...

If only every coming out experience could be as simple as that first one. But unfortunately, unlike my sexual orientation-savvy BFF, most people I’ve come out to have only had the vaguest idea what asexuality even is.

LGBTQ+ people before me have pointed out that coming out is not a one-time event. Every time you choose to share your orientation with someone new, it’s a lottery how they’ll react. Will they be accepting, angry, or tell you they already guessed? With asexuality, there’s an even more common response: confusion.

The second person I came out to was my younger sister. I didn’t know how much she knew about asexuality, but I was hopeful she’d at least heard of it.

Gosh darn I look cute today ☀️🌻 #selfie

Gosh darn I look cute today ☀️🌻 #selfie

A post shared by Amelia Ace (@dontkillbirds) on

“Oh,” she said, “are you going to break up with your boyfriend?”

My boyfriend, who I’d been dating for months, had so far been pretty relaxed about taking it slow. The most we’d done is hold hands. “Asexuality is just about sex,” I explained, “I can still date people.”

I did break up with him, though, over the summer holidays. I explained over and over that asexual people can have romantic relationships, that I wasn’t broken or anything. I wasn’t breaking up with him because asexual people can’t date, it was just that I needed time alone to come to terms with this new realisation about myself. He was mostly quiet throughout the whole explanation. When we got back to school for the new year, we didn’t really talk.

Getty

Here’s some helpful advice for coming out as asexual: come armed with a definition, and don’t throw aromantic people (people who don’t experience romantic attraction) under the bus like I did. “Don’t worry, I’m still human, I can still fall in love” is about the worst thing you can say. Most aromantic people don’t fall in love or date, and they’re not broken or heartless.  

Since then, I’ve come out as asexual to so many people that I’ve lost count. I run a YouTube dedicated to the subject, and I was the asexual rep for my university’s LGBTQ+ society, so it comes up a fair bit. The responses blur together after a while, but more often than not, coming out also requires a vocabulary lesson. I don’t blame people for not knowing what asexuality is, particularly if they’re straight, but it does get tiring, having to debunk their assumptions whenever I come out.

Still, a few responses stand out. The strangest, so far, happened when I was still in school. I was talking to a girl in the year below me, and I can’t quite remember how the subject came up – I think we must have been talking about sex. I said I found the whole idea pretty off-putting, and when she asked why I explained that I was asexual. She laughed. “Oh,” she said, “well, that will change when you get older.” I cannot stress this enough: she was younger than me.

Here's to The Asexual People Who... | Pride 2018

Another memorable one happened during a house party in my first year of university, when my very tipsy flatmate pulled me over to this guy I’d never met and said, “he’s asexual too, you two should be friends.” At the time, I was seriously embarrassed. I’m not exactly a social butterfly, and it was laughable we’d get along just because neither of us experienced sexual attraction.

Recently though, when I tell someone I’m asexual, the response has just been “cool, good to know” or even “me too.” I attribute this mainly to the increased inclusion of asexuality in LGBTQ+ education, and the presence of asexual characters on shows like BoJack Horseman and Shadowhunters. Hopefully this trend will continue, and eventually coming out to somebody as asexual won’t also mean giving them a rundown on what the word means.

- Words by Amelia Ace

Latest News

Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017
8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing
13 Poly Terms You NTK No Matter What You're Into
What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?
Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review
9 GLOW-Inspired High Street Gym Buys
The Asexual Flag
What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual
8 Ways To Give Yourself Glowing Summer Celeb Skin
Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together
Snail Mail in her music video for &#039;Heatwave&#039;
Get To Know: Snail Mail
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday

More From LGBTQ

Life
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017
Life
8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing
13 Poly Terms You NTK No Matter What You're Into
What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?
Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
The Asexual Flag
What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual
LGBTQ
ALL The Time's Geordie Shore's Nathan Has Made Us Proud AF
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York Pride Alongside A 12 Foot Penis Cannon
9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade
Amandla Stenberg comes out as gay
Amandla Stenberg Comes Out In Powerful Interview: 'I'm Not Bi, Not Pan, But Gay'
6 Places You Can Shop To Show Your Pride And Support LGBTQ Causes

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York Pride Alongside A 12 Foot Penis Cannon
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion
From Caitlyn Jenner To Megan McKenna: 9 Celebs Who Have Quit Reality Shows For The Most Shocking Reasons