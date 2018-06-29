LGBTQ

What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?

Let's break it down.

Linds Foley
Friday, June 29, 2018 - 10:28

The beauty of sexuality is that it's different for everyone, and while using a certain label might feel useful to you, equally putting yourself into a single box might not.

Either way, because the world is a pretty heteronormative place, it's up to all of us to be schooled on what it means to identify to different parts of the LGBTQ+ community as even if you know the umbrella term, the sexual and gender identities that exist inside there are very different to one another. 

Everything you NTK about open relationships with Courtney Act...

While you can mug up on the entire LGBTQIAP community right here, one of the most common confusions seems to be between what the difference between identifying as bisexual and pansexual means, plus what it means to be queer and why some might prefer that particular label. 

So let's break it down, shall we?

tumblr

Bisexual is actually an umbrella term in itself and all it means is that you have a romantic and/or sexual orientation towards more than one gender. If you're bi, you might also describe yourself as queer, bi-curious or another non-monosexual identity, which could also include pansexual. 

However, being pansexual is also an identity in itself and comes under the 'P' in LGBTQIAP. Being pan refers to someone who has an emotional, romantic and/or sexual attraction that isn't limited by sex or gender.

tumblr

This doesn't - as many people wrongly assume - that you are attracted to everyone ever, it's more that when it comes to being attracted to people, you are attracted to them irregardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

Similarly you might have heard the term panromantic, which is often associated with asexuality and which means you are romantically attracted to people irregardless of sexuality or gender identity. This is just romantic attraction though, and usually means you don't experience sexual attraction in the same way, if at all. 

tumblr

So where does being queer fit into things? Queer is a term with a history as in the past it was used by mainstream culture as derogatory insult for people in the LGBTQ+ community. However, over the past few decades LGBTQ+ culture has begun to reclaim the word and it is now often seen as an umbrella term for people (and often particularly young people) who don't identify with traditional notions of gender identity and sexual orientation.

That said, it should be noted that for some and in certain contexts, it is still seen as derogatory. 

tumblr

Of course there is way more to these identities than this brief breakdown, so for more info on all of this plus multitude of identites within the LGBTQIAP community, head to stonewall.org.uk.

Latest News

New Music Friday - 29th June 2018
New Music Round-Up: Drake, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine
Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017
8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing
13 Poly Terms You NTK No Matter What You're Into
What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?
Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review
9 GLOW-Inspired High Street Gym Buys
The Asexual Flag
What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual
8 Ways To Give Yourself Glowing Summer Celeb Skin
Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together
Snail Mail in her music video for &#039;Heatwave&#039;
Get To Know: Snail Mail
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?

More From LGBTQ

Life
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017
Life
8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing
13 Poly Terms You NTK No Matter What You're Into
What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?
Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
The Asexual Flag
What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual
LGBTQ
ALL The Time's Geordie Shore's Nathan Has Made Us Proud AF
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York Pride Alongside A 12 Foot Penis Cannon
9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade
Amandla Stenberg comes out as gay
Amandla Stenberg Comes Out In Powerful Interview: 'I'm Not Bi, Not Pan, But Gay'
6 Places You Can Shop To Show Your Pride And Support LGBTQ Causes

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York Pride Alongside A 12 Foot Penis Cannon
Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
New Music Friday - 29th June 2018
Music
New Music Round-Up: Drake, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
From Caitlyn Jenner To Megan McKenna: 9 Celebs Who Have Quit Reality Shows For The Most Shocking Reasons