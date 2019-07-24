MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!

We are so excited to announce today that iconic music showcase, MTV Unplugged, will be returning to the UK at Hull City Hall, featuring rock ‘n’ roll megastar Liam Gallagher!

The Grammy® and Emmy® award-winning music series will feature the singer/songwriter and former Oasis frontman playing well-loved hits in an intimate setting and acoustic medium, including tracks from his number one debut solo album As You Were, some new material and a selection of Oasis classics.

The special one-off, one-hour set will be filmed on Saturday 3rd August and will air on MTV UK at 9pm on Tuesday 27th September.

Since its debut in 1989, MTV Unplugged has featured unforgettable performances from artists including Jay-Z, Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam and, more recently, Shawn Mendes and Biffy Clyro.

On the opportunity, Liam Gallagher said: “I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’ll be playing songs from my number-one debut solo album, I’ll be playing some stone cold classics from the mighty Oasis and I’ll be showcasing some of my new songs from my upcoming second solo album Why Me? Why Not. I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull!”

View the lyrics You sold me right up the river

You had to hold me back

You could've looked for the sunshine, yeah

But you had to paint the whole thing black



Now I'm back in the city

The lights are up on me

They tried to keep me locked away

But hallelujah I feel free



All your darkness has come back to you in time

Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind



It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

You've played the game one too many times

You're gonna burn until you behave, hey

Maybe the shame will open your eyes

It's coming round like a shockwave



You made your bed all pretty

You reap what you sow

Backstabbed all your friends

And yes it's all about who you know



So don't you dare look my way

To try to make you cry

I don't have to do a thing for you

'Cause it's coming from the starry sky



All your darkness has come back to you in time

Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind



It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

You've played the game one too many times

You're gonna burn until you behave, hey

Maybe the shame will open your eyes

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey



You're a snake, you're a weasel

You're a tadpole in the sea

And the pain you feel

Is washing over me



It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

You've played to the game one too many times

You're gonna burn until you behave, hey

Maybe the shame will open your eyes



Maybe the shame will open your eyes

Maybe the shame will open your eyes

It's coming round like a shockwave Writer(s): LIAM GALLAGHER, GREG KURSTIN, ANDREW WYATT Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

“MTV Unplugged lets music fans experience their favourite artists’ songs in a completely new way,” Bruce Gillmer, Global Head of Music and Talent, MTV International commented. “We’re thrilled to be bringing the franchise back to the UK, and to markets around the world, for a whole new generation of music fans. As always with Liam Gallagher, we can guarantee it’s going to be an incredible night full of surprises.”

Head to Liam's socials for access to the event and set your reminders for Tuesday 27th September when Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged airs on MTV UK.