Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!

The former Oasis megastar is set to perform at Hull City Hall on 3rd August...

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 09:30

We are so excited to announce today that iconic music showcase, MTV Unplugged, will be returning to the UK at Hull City Hall, featuring rock ‘n’ roll megastar Liam Gallagher!

The Grammy® and Emmy® award-winning music series will feature the singer/songwriter and former Oasis frontman playing well-loved hits in an intimate setting and acoustic medium, including tracks from his number one debut solo album As You Were, some new material and a selection of Oasis classics.

The special one-off, one-hour set will be filmed on Saturday 3rd August and will air on MTV UK at 9pm on Tuesday 27th September. 

Since its debut in 1989, MTV Unplugged has featured unforgettable performances from artists including Jay-Z, Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam and, more recently, Shawn Mendes and Biffy Clyro. 

On the opportunity, Liam Gallagher said: “I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’ll be playing songs from my number-one debut solo album, I’ll be playing some stone cold classics from the mighty Oasis and I’ll be showcasing some of my new songs from my upcoming second solo album Why Me? Why Not.  I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull!”

View the lyrics
You sold me right up the river
You had to hold me back
You could've looked for the sunshine, yeah
But you had to paint the whole thing black

Now I'm back in the city
The lights are up on me
They tried to keep me locked away
But hallelujah I feel free

All your darkness has come back to you in time
Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey
It's coming round like a shockwave, hey
You've played the game one too many times
You're gonna burn until you behave, hey
Maybe the shame will open your eyes
It's coming round like a shockwave

You made your bed all pretty
You reap what you sow
Backstabbed all your friends
And yes it's all about who you know

So don't you dare look my way
To try to make you cry
I don't have to do a thing for you
'Cause it's coming from the starry sky

All your darkness has come back to you in time
Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey
It's coming round like a shockwave, hey
You've played the game one too many times
You're gonna burn until you behave, hey
Maybe the shame will open your eyes
It's coming round like a shockwave, hey

You're a snake, you're a weasel
You're a tadpole in the sea
And the pain you feel
Is washing over me

It's coming round like a shockwave, hey
It's coming round like a shockwave, hey
You've played to the game one too many times
You're gonna burn until you behave, hey
Maybe the shame will open your eyes

Maybe the shame will open your eyes
Maybe the shame will open your eyes
It's coming round like a shockwave
Writer(s): LIAM GALLAGHER, GREG KURSTIN, ANDREW WYATT Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

MTV Unplugged lets music fans experience their favourite artists’ songs in a completely new way,” Bruce Gillmer, Global Head of Music and Talent, MTV International commented. “We’re thrilled to be bringing the franchise back to the UK, and to markets around the world, for a whole new generation of music fans. As always with Liam Gallagher, we can guarantee it’s going to be an incredible night full of surprises.”

Head to Liam's socials for access to the event and set your reminders for Tuesday 27th September when Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged airs on MTV UK.

