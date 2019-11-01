Did Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Just Throw Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?

It looks like Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law has just made her feelings clear about his split from Miley Cyrus.

ICYMI, the couple called time on their relationship after ten years together and one year of marriage back in August. Miley then had a Summer romance with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter and has since found love with singer Cody Simpson.

Elsa Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, has reportedly spoken to Hola! Magazine about their break-up: “Well... after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down but he's coping well.

She’s said to have added: "He's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better. You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who's been there to give all the strength he needed."

Getty

Miley recently shaded Liam in an online video after saying: "There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live [referring to Cody]."

The couple announced their split several months ago, with Miley’s reps telling People: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they focus on themselves and careers.

Getty

“They still remain dedicated parents to all the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Both parties have since moved on with their lives, with Liam having been snapped on a few dates with a model called Maddison Brown.

Some things aren't meant to be.