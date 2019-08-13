Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Confirms He's Dating Gabriella Brooks With A Beach PDA

They've been dating on the DL for several months

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Liam Hemsworth has confirmed he’s dating model Gabriella Brooks after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA on a beach in Australia.

The images were published by New Idea, with the couple sharing a kiss while laying towels on the shore. They later went for a dip in the sea, with the 30-year-old then putting a hand around his girlfriend’s waist.

Getty

This comes one month after Liam was spotted introducing the model to his parents in Australia. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly: “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”

As for his fleeting romance with Dynasty actor Maddison Brown, the same source explained that their connection simply fizzled out: “Liam and Maddison weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together.”

Getty

Liam filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in the Summer, after just ten months of marriage.

When the story broke, he penned a message on Instagram, saying: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

He added: “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets."

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

Miley has since moved on from their relationship with singer Cody Simpson. The pair have also been dating for several months, with Miley recently branding him her “favourite person” in the entire world.

It sounds like this one worked out for the best.

