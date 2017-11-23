Liam Hemsworth Gave Miley Cyrus The Perfect Gift For Her 25th Birthday

Liam Hemsworth has proved that he's really got this boyfriend thing down to a tee after buying Miley Cyrus the perfect present in celebration of her twenty-fifth birthday.

Fans of the singer will know that she isn't the kind of girl to appreciate a dainty bracelet or understated earrings, which is why Liam's choice of a multi-coloured necklace ticks all the right boxes.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The gold design features a nod to their ship name Liley, with the 25-year-old taking to Insta to post her approval of Liam's choice: "My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!"

This isn't the only gift Miley has received for her landmark celebration, with a pair of "blingin rainbow hoops" also making their way into her jewellery collection. "Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe!"

While there have been a bunch of (inaccurate) rumours that Miley and Liam were expecting a baby, Miley recently shut down the reports by claiming her bump could be explained by the "s— ton of tufurkey" she'd just eaten. Go figure.

As for her and Liam's renewed relationship, the singer recently explained their 2013 break-up: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore'. We had to re-fall for each other."

Shipping this forever.