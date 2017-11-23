Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Gave Miley Cyrus The Perfect Gift For Her 25th Birthday

Even better? He's promised more treats are to come.

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 10:18

Liam Hemsworth has proved that he's really got this boyfriend thing down to a tee after buying Miley Cyrus the perfect present in celebration of her twenty-fifth birthday.

Fans of the singer will know that she isn't the kind of girl to appreciate a dainty bracelet or understated earrings, which is why Liam's choice of a multi-coloured necklace ticks all the right boxes.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The gold design features a nod to their ship name Liley, with the 25-year-old taking to Insta to post her approval of Liam's choice: "My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!" 

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

This isn't the only gift Miley has received for her landmark celebration, with a pair of "blingin rainbow hoops" also making their way into her jewellery collection. "Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe!"

While there have been a bunch of (inaccurate) rumours that Miley and Liam were expecting a baby, Miley recently shut down the reports by claiming her bump could be explained by the "s— ton of tufurkey" she'd just eaten. Go figure.

Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe! 🌈💕🌈💕🌈💕

As for her and Liam's renewed relationship, the singer recently explained their 2013 break-up: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore'. We had to re-fall for each other."

Shipping this forever. 

 

 

More From Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Gave Miley Cyrus The Perfect Gift For Her 25th Birthday

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Real Reason She Broke Up With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Reveals That She And Liam Hemsworth Aren't Thinking About Marriage

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share A Kissing Selfie And It's Cute AF

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus' Parents May Have Saved Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Cutest Dedication To Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth Just Paid Miley Cyrus The Best Compliment

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ Mum Gives An Update On When Miley And Liam Hemsworth Are Getting Married

Trending Articles

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

From Jack Maynard to Brandi Glanville: Celebs Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who've Had The Most Plastic Surgery Procedures: Ranked