Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly “Taking It Slow” With New Girlfriend Maddison Brown

Liam Hemsworth has moved on from Miley Cyrus just two months after confirming the end of their marriage but it sounds like he’s hesitant to jump into another serious relationship.

The actor was pictured getting very cosy with Dynasty actor Maddison Brown on Thursday. The pair held hands through the streets of New York City before they were snapped enjoying a meal at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village.

Getty

Even so, it doesn't sound like the 29-year-old will be hitting any red-carpet events with his new flame just yet: “It’s very new,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Liam is taking it slow but he’s definitely interested in her.”

Liam has only addressed his split from Miley once when he penned a candid Instagram post following news of their break-up.

Getty

At the time, he pointed out that some things aren’t built to last forever: “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

As for Miley, she's taken a bit of heat for her break-up with Kaitlynn Carter and her subsequent romance with Cody Simpson: “I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

There's no right or wrong time to move on from a long-term relationship but it sounds like both Liam and Miley are in a good place rn.