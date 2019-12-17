Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split



It looks like Liam Hemsworth’s romance with actor Maddison Brown might be over already as he’s been spotted introducing a model called Gabriella Brooks to his parents.

A photographer captured the group chatting together in Byron Bay, Australia, with plenty of people speculating that they might be in the early stages of a romance.

If Gabriella’s name rings a bell with you, it might be because she was recently in a four-year relationship with The 1975’s Matty Healy. The duo split earlier this year, which means that both she and Liam are coming out of long-term romances.

As for Miley, she’s publicly moved on with boyfriend Cody Simpson after enjoying a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Although Liam seems to be doing his best to guard his privacy, Miley has previously spoken up about living her life in the open.

"I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home ’cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position....” she said back in October.

“I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill."

For anyone who thought Liam and Maddison were still dating, she gave an interview to Sunday Life just a few days ago saying: “I’ve always had this position that personal life is personal, and I would like to keep my privacy intact for as long as I can.”

