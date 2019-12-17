Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split

But what about Maddison Brown?

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 10:12


It looks like Liam Hemsworth’s romance with actor Maddison Brown might be over already as he’s been spotted introducing a model called Gabriella Brooks to his parents.

A photographer captured the group chatting together in Byron Bay, Australia, with plenty of people speculating that they might be in the early stages of a romance. 

Getty

If Gabriella’s name rings a bell with you, it might be because she was recently in a four-year relationship with The 1975’s Matty Healy. The duo split earlier this year, which means that both she and Liam are coming out of long-term romances.

As for Miley, she’s publicly moved on with boyfriend Cody Simpson after enjoying a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Although Liam seems to be doing his best to guard his privacy, Miley has previously spoken up about living her life in the open.

"I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home ’cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position....” she said back in October.

“I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill."

Instagram

For anyone who thought Liam and Maddison were still dating, she gave an interview to Sunday Life just a few days ago saying: “I’ve always had this position that personal life is personal, and I would like to keep my privacy intact for as long as I can.”

Do you think Liam has moved on with Gabriella?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split
Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?
Geordie Shore 20: With Thanks To...
Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Get To Know Lola Young
Get To Know: Lola Young
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth

More From Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Did Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Just Throw Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly “Taking It Slow” With New Girlfriend Maddison Brown
Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Reportedly Split After A Month Of Dating
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter
Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

Trending Articles

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split
Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Geordie Shore 20: With Thanks To...
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019