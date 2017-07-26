Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Cutest Dedication To Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

As if we weren’t already fully aware of just how loved up Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are right now, the Malibu singer has told the world all over again on her Insta.

Posting a snap of herself playing guitar in her room, MiCy captioned the simple snap: "Seems all I can do...is write songs about YOU... ❤️🎼❤️🎼❤️🎼."

Wait, does she mean us?! Oh wait no she must be talking about her ridiculously attractive and nice fiancé Liam.

This comes after Miley confirmed that her most recent single, Malibu, was in fact about her other half (again, not us) telling Billboard: "They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she explained. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?

She added that after a break in their relationship things have definitely changed this time around.

"I needed to change so much," she said. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

We’re so obsessed with them as a couple that honestly it’s just a little unhealthy at this point.

