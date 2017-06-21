Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

They're a dream, aren't they?

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 10:47

To celebrate International Kissing Day recently, Miley Cyrus gave the people what they wanted in the form of a throwback snap of her and Liam Hemsworth sharing their first kiss.

Yep, after meeting on the set of The Last Song and falling in love IRL, these two have managed to live a mostly fairytale existence.

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

So when Miley posted this pic of them in the sea and totally in character, we couldn’t help but shed a tear. Okay so not an actual one but we certainly had *feelings*.

While following the release of MiCy’s recent comeback single Malibu, it would seem they’ve actually never been a stronger couple, what with her lyrics saying just that.

Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

"We are just like the waves that flow back and forth / Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning and you're there to save me / And I wanna thank you with all of my heart / It's a brand new start/ A dream come true / In Malibu."

No YOU’RE a dream come true. 

