Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

If anything's going to make you want to hop straight off a plane at LAX, it's the sight of Liam Hemsworth wearing a pair of very small short shorts to take an ice bath.

The Aussie actor has done the entire world a good turn today and not only done just that, but shared the pics of him gearing up for the big moment over on his Instagram.

And if you weren't already jealous of his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, we're guessing you will be after a look at just how nonchalantly Hemmo takes to chucking himself into a jacuzzi filled with cold water.

Posting a selection of not one, not two, but three images over on his Instagram, he simply captioned them: "Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts."

No Liam, here's to your tiny, snug shorts. May they live long, prosper and serve you and your Instagram (and also our eyeballs) for years to come. Amen.

My little angel and I. My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

As if that wasn't enough to be going on with, Liam's also been a bit cute about gal pal Miley this week, sharing a smiley selfie of them both and calling her his 'little angel.'

Luckily Miley brought things back down to earth with a revelation that just like the rest of us, she doesn't always think her boyfriend has the best talent for picking out a good photo of her and re-posted the snap to Insta with a sarcastic comment that is giving us life.

why why A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Oh you guys keep us young. And alone - but mainly young.

