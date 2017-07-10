Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Praise be to the internet.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 08:38

Get your first look at ASOS x MTV below...

If anything's going to make you want to hop straight off a plane at LAX, it's the sight of Liam Hemsworth wearing a pair of very small short shorts to take an ice bath. 

The Aussie actor has done the entire world a good turn today and not only done just that, but shared the pics of him gearing up for the big moment over on his Instagram.

Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts

Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

And if you weren't already jealous of his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, we're guessing you will be after a look at just how nonchalantly Hemmo takes to chucking himself into a jacuzzi filled with cold water.

Posting a selection of not one, not two, but three images over on his Instagram, he simply captioned them: "Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts."

No Liam, here's to your tiny, snug shorts. May they live long, prosper and serve you and your Instagram (and also our eyeballs) for years to come. Amen.

My little angel and I.

My little angel and I.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

As if that wasn't enough to be going on with, Liam's also been a bit cute about gal pal Miley this week, sharing a smiley selfie of them both and calling her his 'little angel.'

Luckily Miley brought things back down to earth with a revelation that just like the rest of us, she doesn't always think her boyfriend has the best talent for picking out a good photo of her and re-posted the snap to Insta with a sarcastic comment that is giving us life.

why

why

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Oh you guys keep us young. And alone - but mainly young. 

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

Latest News

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Andrew Garfield In Angels In America

Angels In America: Surreal, Sexual and Breathtakingly Brilliant

More From Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ Mum Gives An Update On When Miley And Liam Hemsworth Are Getting Married

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits Her And Liam Hemsworth Had To ‘Refall For Each Other’ After Break-Up

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Is Set To Release New Music According To Her Dad

Celebrity

Noah Cyrus Clears Up Rumours Claiming Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Married

Celebrity

People Think Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Married Because Of This Photo

TV Shows

11 Celeb Couples That Proved That Some Relationships Just Won't Die

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's Engagement Is Now Plagued With Split Rumours

Celebrity

Liam Hemsworth Wins Fiancé Of The Year After Showering Miley Cyrus With The Cutest Birthday Gifts Known To Man

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Isn't A Massive Fan Of Her Engagement Ring From Liam Hemsworth: "It Isn't My Aesthetic"

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Writing A 'Dramatic Love Story' Script Together

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber