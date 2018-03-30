Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?

It sounds like Liam Payne and Cheryl could be heading on a “make or break” holiday in an effort to salvage their two-year relationship.

The duo have been plagued with split rumours for months, doing their best to shake off the reports by packing on the PDA at The BRITs and publicly denying some of the weirder conspiracy theories around their romance.

The speculation that Chiam were on rocky ground kicked into overdrive when the 24-year-old singer gave an interview to ES Magazine in which he admitted that they’ve been faced with some “struggles” recently.

According to MailOnline, Liam has now decided that what the pair really needs is a bit time out from their careers to focus on their family unit: “This is make or break time,” the source began.

“Their relationship has been in serious trouble for several weeks and Liam feels a holiday together with Bear will do them the world of good. He's kept the location a closely guarded secret and only Cheryl and their closest family know where they're headed.

The insider went on to add that Liam plans to “spoil Cheryl rotten” over their two-week holiday and has his fingers crossed that a break will help get their relationship “back on track” again.

While neither have commented on these reports, some quality time on a sandy beach doesn’t sound like the worst idea in the world.