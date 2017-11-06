Liam Payne

Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

The actress stars in the dramatic visual for his latest single...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:22

Liam Payne gets serious in the video for his latest single 'Bedroom Floor'.

The solo star croons around a swanky L.A. mansion while the tumultuous relationship of a gorgeous young couple plays out.

Payne recuits Bella Thorne as his leading lady in the glossy video, who acts opposite a hunky model as a down-and-out girlfriend struggling to leave her man.

Baby
Heard you've been talking about me lately
Telling all your friends how much you hate me
But who you calling up when you get lonely?
When you get lonely
Yeah

You be saying real real nice real nice things
When I'm touching you
You be getting real real real real real jealous
When it wasn't you oh
And every now when my iPhone iPhone rings
I be telling you
I told you, I told you, I told you

You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

Baby
Why you always act like you don't want me?
Don't make me bring up your dirty laundry
We always on and off until you're on me
Until you're on me
Yeah

You be saying real real nice real nice things
When I'm touching you
You be getting real real real real real jealous
When it wasn't you oh
And every now when my iPhone iPhone rings
I be telling you
I told you, I told you, I told you

You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
You said it was over, you said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

Oh
My bedroom floor
Your clothes are saying something different now
You wanna break up just to fix it now
Oh baby

You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
You said it was over, you said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
Liam lingers around watching the drama unfold while the gorgeous actress is shown fighting in the kitchen, loving by the pool, and ultimately catching her lover with another woman.

While the 'Get Low' singer stays out of the narrative, he acts almost like the narrator soundtracking the story with his pop banger about making up and breaking up and so on.

Don't worry though! There's plenty of Liam screen time if that's really all you came for - although Bella is excellent, regardless.

[Getty]

'Bedroom Floor' follows Liam's massive debut single 'Strip That Down' that became a worldwide hit and made him the third One Direction member to have a solo Top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It's set to be another huge single for him and we can't wait to hear what the rest of the album sounds like when it arrives next year.

For now, get into Bella and Liam down under...

Liam Payne - Bedroom Floor (Official Video)

Words: Ross McNeilage

Chained to a love, but that don't mean much
Sensitive tough, don't get enough
I've been drowning in you, lost in the rush
Faded you're stuck, I'll help you up

Don't care if you're too loud
Sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there
Whisper it in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let's just enjoy the thrill
I'll take a breath of air and give you the touch you're missing

Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark
Maybe you don't believe in me, it's hard to know what you see in me

Don't be quick to say no
My chest is your pillow
Come out of the shadows
I know that you're fragile

Don't care if you're too loud
Sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there
Whisper it in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let's just enjoy the thrill
I'll take a breath of air and give you the touch you're missing

Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don't hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I'ma get in that

Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

I'm right here, you know, when your waves explode
Escape the undertow
Know that you've been broken
Know that you've been hoping
Swimming in your ocean
Your new life is floating
The stars are made to shine
Reach up and make a wish
It's a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse
With a sound, our love is blowing crazy in the wind
You don't have to pretend
I don't care where you've been

Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don't hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I'ma get in that

Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low
