Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Baby

Heard you've been talking about me lately

Telling all your friends how much you hate me

But who you calling up when you get lonely?

When you get lonely

Yeah



You be saying real real nice real nice things

When I'm touching you

You be getting real real real real real jealous

When it wasn't you oh

And every now when my iPhone iPhone rings

I be telling you

I told you, I told you, I told you



You said it was over

You said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

You said it was over

You said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah



Baby

Why you always act like you don't want me?

Don't make me bring up your dirty laundry

We always on and off until you're on me

Until you're on me

Yeah



You be saying real real nice real nice things

When I'm touching you

You be getting real real real real real jealous

When it wasn't you oh

And every now when my iPhone iPhone rings

I be telling you

I told you, I told you, I told you



You said it was over

You said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

You said it was over

You said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

You said it was over, you said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah



Oh

My bedroom floor

Your clothes are saying something different now

You wanna break up just to fix it now

Oh baby



You said it was over

You said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

You said it was over

You said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

You said it was over, you said it was over

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor

But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

