Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship

Liam Payne said that things aren't all 'fine and dandy' with Cheryl.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 23, 2018 - 10:37

After vehemently denying there are any issues in their relationship, Liam Payne recently revealed that, like any couple, he and Cheryl do have their 'struggles'.

Well, Chezza is reportedly not a happy bunny following Liam's comments, especially considering their efforts to put on a united front in the wake of split rumours.

A sneaky source reckons Cheryl is 'furious', telling The Sun: "Cheryl is furious. She isn't a fan of putting her personal life out there, and if it had been her choice, Liam wouldn't have said anything at all."

They added: "Cheryl wishes he hadn’t put everything about their problems out there. She knew he’d talked about their relationship in the chat, but the reaction to the interview has really upset her."

Liam's comments came in an interview with the Evening Standard's ES Magazine, in which he admitted: "We have our struggles. I’m not going to sit here and say that everything is absolutely fine and dandy because, of course, you go through different things and that’s what a relationship is.

"But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me."

Instagram/CherylOfficial

"This part of our relationship was never not going to happen, there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn’t go through a spot like that," he added.

While there's no telling how much the unnamed source really knows about the couple and their relationship, you can kind of understand why Cheryl might be upset given the fact that she's notoriously private.

Copyright [Instagram Liam Payne]

Liam is totally right though, all relationships have their ups and downs. There's only one thing for it: you gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love.

