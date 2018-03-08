Liam Payne

Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger

Cheryl served him a Mrs.Tweedy special pie.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 15:26

We've all heard the rumours that Cheryl and Liam Payne are on the rocks rn, and the fact that Cheryl just totally ignored Liam's joke about a cheeseburger hasn't helped matters.

The One Direction star's interesting joke came beneath a cute picture of Sam Smith eating an 'In-N-Out burger', with Cheryl kicking the whole interaction off with the comment: "The best burger there is!"

It's International Women's Day! Hear this woman speak...

Sam agreed with Chezza in his reply, writing: "in the world."

Liam was then keen to jump in with some burger banter and he joked back to his girlfriend's comment: "I think I would probably give you away for one of those right now... s***!! Did I just type that out loud?"

✌🏼🇺🇸

✌🏼🇺🇸

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Ummmm.

Sam, again keen on the replies, wrote back to Liam: "It was GLORIOUS," however the One Direction lad didn't even get so much as a single emoji back from Cheryl.

To be fair to him, he did forget to tag her in that particular comment but he then went on to drop even more comments @ing his bae, and still no response.

Instagram/SamSmithWorld

Awkaaaaard! But to be honest, what gal wants to hear that their man would replace them for a burger?

Well perhaps Cheryl will get her revenge and give Liam away for a Mrs. Tweedy's chicken pie (Chicken Run, anyone? Just us? Awks).

Now take a look at the video to see Liam Payne and Rita Ora's 'For You' from Fifty Shades Freed...

View the lyrics
In your eyes, I'm alive
Inside you're beautiful
Something so unusual
In your eyes
I know I'm home
Every tear, every fear
Gone with the thought of you
Changing what I thought I knew
I'll be yours for a thousand lives

I'm free as a bird
When I'm flying in your cage
I'm diving in deep
And I'm riding with no brakes
And I'm bleeding in love
You're swimming in my veins
You got me now

Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you
Ooh na-na ayy
For love, 'till I found you (oh)

Skin to skin
Breathe me in
Feeling your kiss on me
Lips are made of ecstasy
I'll be yours for a thousand nights (a thousand lights)

I'm free as a bird
When I'm flying in your cage
I'm diving in deep
And I'm riding with no brakes
And I'm bleeding in love
You're swimming in my veins
You got me now

Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you
Ooh na-na ayy
For love, 'till I found you (oh)

Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you
Ooh na-na ayy
For love, 'till I found you (oh)

I'm free as a bird
When I'm flyingin your cage
I'm diving in deep
And I'm riding with no brakes
And I'm bleeding in love
You're swimming in my veins
You got me now

Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you
Ooh na-na ayy
For love, 'till I found you (oh)

Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you
Ooh na-na ayy
For love, 'till I found you (oh)

Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you
Ooh na-na ayy
For love, 'till I found you (oh)
Writer(s): Ali Payami, Andrew Watt, Ali Tamposi

Latest News

Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
More From Liam Payne

Trending Articles

