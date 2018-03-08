Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger

We've all heard the rumours that Cheryl and Liam Payne are on the rocks rn, and the fact that Cheryl just totally ignored Liam's joke about a cheeseburger hasn't helped matters.

The One Direction star's interesting joke came beneath a cute picture of Sam Smith eating an 'In-N-Out burger', with Cheryl kicking the whole interaction off with the comment: "The best burger there is!"

Sam agreed with Chezza in his reply, writing: "in the world."

Liam was then keen to jump in with some burger banter and he joked back to his girlfriend's comment: "I think I would probably give you away for one of those right now... s***!! Did I just type that out loud?"

Ummmm.

Sam, again keen on the replies, wrote back to Liam: "It was GLORIOUS," however the One Direction lad didn't even get so much as a single emoji back from Cheryl.

To be fair to him, he did forget to tag her in that particular comment but he then went on to drop even more comments @ing his bae, and still no response.

Awkaaaaard! But to be honest, what gal wants to hear that their man would replace them for a burger?

Well perhaps Cheryl will get her revenge and give Liam away for a Mrs. Tweedy's chicken pie (Chicken Run, anyone? Just us? Awks).

