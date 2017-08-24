Liam Payne

Is Liam Payne’s New Single ‘Bedroom Floor’ All About When Cheryl Tried To Dump Him?

People are making assumptions about some of the lyrics and we totally get it

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 16:52

The internet loves to find hidden meanings in lyrics, and to be fair the latest assumptions about Liam Payne’s new track, Bedroom Floor, sorta do make sense. 

Even though the track was written by a few writers there’s speculation that the lyrics, “When my iPhone rings/I be telling you/I told you/You said it was over/You said it was over,” are actually all about the time Cheryl tried to dump the One Direction star. 

And we do know for sure that there is a song about Cheryl trying to end things with Liam, because he's actually admitted as much. 

“There’s one song that is basically a phone call that happened between me and her when she was about to let it go,” Liam told The Sun recently. 

“This is a long time ago. And it’s basically me trying to cling on and say: ‘No, no, no it’s all going to work out, don’t worry about it, give it time.’”

Apparently, Bedroom Floor is also Cheryl’s favourite track on Liam’s upcoming album - which is totally lol if it actually is about her trying to dump him! 

Obviously, it all worked out in the end and the couple now have their baby son Bear.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! We know who Taylor Swift wrote her new song about...

Liam Payne&#039;s new single, Bedroom Floor, could be about the time Cheryl tried to dump him

Is Liam Payne's New Single 'Bedroom Floor' All About When Cheryl Tried To Dump Him?

