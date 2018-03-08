Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?

More speculation about Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship has come to light, with some people accusing the former One Direction singer of being the one to "go cold" on their romance.

Even though a bunch of people had assumed that Chez was the one who wasn't happy being left at home with baby Bear, an insider has claimed that their problems are actually way more complicated than that.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebs who took PDA to extreme lengths...

According to The Sun, friends of the couple have hinted that Liam's successful solo career has had a negative impact on their relationship.

"Up until now everyone has assumed it's Cheryl who has gone cold on the relationship but it's the other way around," the source argued. "Liam appears more committed to a pop star lifestyle than becoming a real family man."

Instagram/CherylOfficial

A separate insider has suggested that marriage has also been a topic of argument between them, with Cheryl being reluctant to head down the aisle on a third occasion.

"He was very keen to marry Cheryl early on but she wasn't up for it because of her two failed marriages," the source added. "Since then he has been on the road, with Joan spending more time at the house."

Getty

Of course, this is all exactly the kind of speculation the 34-year-old hit out at on Twitter when people accused their BRITs appearance of being a publicity stunt.

At the time, she wrote: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationship use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!! Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

Oh stop 😩 no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships 🤦🏻‍♀️ use your platform to put something productive in your columns 🙏🏻 I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!🙋🏻‍♀️ .... — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) February 22, 2018

..Oh and your “stunt” theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird 🤔💁🏻‍♀️ — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) February 22, 2018

Let's just hope these two work things out soon.