Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Seeing as they don’t have to worry about who’s gonna pay for the takeaway or who’s gonna take the bins out, you'd think that celeb relationships would be pretty easy compared to dating for us mere mortals.

But Liam Payne has revealed that even perfect couples like #Chiam have their fair share of up and downs to deal with.

Liam’s admitted that you can expect to hear all about the heartbreak that he and girlfriend Cheryl have managed to overcome since they started dating – with one song in particular written about a phonecall which almost saw them split for good. Agh.

Venturelli/WireImage

It might be happy famiies for Cheryl, Liam and baby Bear right now, but Liam’s confessed that some of their bad times have ended up being the perfect inspo for his upcoming debut album.

Talking in The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, he said: “There’s one song that is basically a phone call that happened between me and her when she was about to let it go.”

Revealing that he had to fight fight fight fight fight for this love (eheheh), Liam added: “This is a long time ago. And it’s basically me trying to cling on and say ‘No, no, no it’s all going to work out, don’t worry about it, give it time.”

Luckily, things clearly worked out for the best in the Chiam household and the close call just ended up being the best motivation to stick another song on the album.

Hopefully it’ll perform as well as Liam’s debut track ‘Strip That Down’, which is currently sitting at a pretty impressive third place in the official UK charts. Not bad, Payno.

Instagram

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're up to date on all of that, it's probably time to catch up with the rest of the news, innit?