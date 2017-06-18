Liam Payne

Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne

Gallagher doesn't rate Payne's rap skills

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:56

Liam Gallagher has risked angering Liam Payne and his fans by slating the former One Direction star’s rap skills.

The Oasis legend didn’t have the kindest words to say about Liam – but at least it sounds like he’s a Harry Styles fan.

“I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction,” Liam told The Sun on Sunday.

“At least he’s not gone rap like the other one,” he continued.

Oh dear.

“How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, ‘Listen, I’m doing the rap one’,” Gallagher sarcastically continued – before adding a comment that suggests he might fear a 1D backlash.

“If you’re going to be silly . . . people that are one dimensional, wrong direction . . . I wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of those One Direction fans,” he said.

