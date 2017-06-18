Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne
Gallagher doesn't rate Payne's rap skills
Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:56
Liam Gallagher has risked angering Liam Payne and his fans by slating the former One Direction star’s rap skills.
The Oasis legend didn’t have the kindest words to say about Liam – but at least it sounds like he’s a Harry Styles fan.“I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction,” Liam told The Sun on Sunday.
“At least he’s not gone rap like the other one,” he continued.
Oh dear.“How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, ‘Listen, I’m doing the rap one’,” Gallagher sarcastically continued – before adding a comment that suggests he might fear a 1D backlash.
“If you’re going to be silly . . . people that are one dimensional, wrong direction . . . I wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of those One Direction fans,” he said.
WATCH! Liam Payne: Uncovered
Latest News
Sweden Now Has A Sauna Inside A Giant Gold Egg, Everyone
One Direction Poised To Reunite To Join Stars Recording Charity Single For Grenfell Tower Victims
Harry Potter Fans Are Still Convinced That Ron And Dumbledore Are The Same Person
Kendall Jenner Is Not Going To Apologise For Having A Flawless Butt
Geordie Shore Cast Members Are Sharing The Love On Father's Day
Ed Sheeran Says He Doesn't Need To Defend Taylor Swift From Katy Perry
Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?
Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne
Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'
Lorde Talks About Being Body Shamed ‘It Rocked My Foundations’
Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend
Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single
Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei
Justin Bieber’s Got A New Tattoo And The Meaning Behind It Is So Totally Deep
Cara Delevingne Calls Fan With Cancer Her Hero After Copying Met Gala Look
Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor
Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals
London Grammar See Off Katy Perry To Land No.1 Album With 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'
Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge
Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!
More From Liam Payne
Celebrity
Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne
Music
Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single
Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe
Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life
Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear
Celebrity
Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl
Liam Payne
Strip That Down (Ft. Quavo)
Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik
Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing
Celebrity
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?
Celebrity
Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split
Celebrity
Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her
EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Life
Zoella and Alfie Deyes' New House Is Total Instagram Goals
Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge
Celebrity