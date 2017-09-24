Liam Payne Addresses Ten Year Age Gap As He Gushes About Love With Cheryl

Liam Payne has addressed the ten year age difference between himself and his older lover Cheryl Tweedy.

The 24-year-old former One Direction star was just 14-years-old when he met Chezza – who is now 34.

In a chat with The Telegraph, Liam acknowledges that he was just a child himself when he watched Cheryl’s solo music and thinks its ‘ridiculous’ that he now has a child with her.

“It’s a ridiculous place to be in,” he said.

"She’s even more amazing than I thought. I was watching her do Fight For This Love [her debut solo single, from 2009] when I was a kid, and now we’re together with a kid," he said.

"I feel like I’m X Factor’s biggest winner," he gushed.

Now proud parents to baby son Bear, born in March, Liam has explained why he and Cheryl haven’t been splashing their baby across magazines and social media.

"We’ve only shown him in glimpses. We don’t want him to have the pressure that me and Cheryl have, as household names. We want him to enjoy himself first and then figure it out," Liam said.

