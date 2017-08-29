Liam Payne Opens Up About The Real Reason He And Cheryl Named Their Son Bear

It's somewhat of a tradition for the rich and famous to go with a slightly less-than conventional baby name for their delightful offspring, so it wasn't exactly a huge surprise that Liam Payne and Cheryl decided to follow suit.

Still, we couldn't help but wonder exactly why they chose to name their son after a big grizzly animal and now the true reason has finally been revealed. Hoorah!

Liam made an appearance on The Late Late Show and found himself facing a bit of grilling from our fave funny-man, James Corden, over why he didn't give his son the greatest name of all (James, duh).

Liam joked: "As you can see I'm surrounded by Jameses, so you can't really be the first James anymore, can you? It's not possible."

"So the only logical thing to do was to call him Bear." Makes sense, right?

But seriously, Liam got pretty open about the real reason they chose his name, revealing: "When he was born, I think one of the midwives said it, he actually has this thing where if they don't have a good cry, they get fluid on their lungs which is quite serious."

He went on: "So he was going 'grrr', growling away when he was sleeping, so I had specialists running in and out of the hospital while my missus was asleep and he was being checked over, and they were like, 'Oh, I'm not really sure, we'll get someone else in'."

Best birthday ever 🐻💙 Best birthday ever 🐻💙 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

"And I had like, ten doctors coming in the room and in the end, one guy was like, 'Dude I'm not being funny, there's nothing wrong with him – just likes to make a lot of noise.

Liam admitted the noises just didn't stop: "So he just became Bear."

Well there you have it! What's more is the boy has become quite the self fulfilling prophecy, Liam said: "Children live out their name, and he's humongous!"

Bear by name, Bear by nature eh?