Liam Payne Admits To ‘Struggles’ In His Relationship With Cheryl

Liam Payne has commented on reports that he and Cheryl are on the verge of a split, and he has admitted that the couple have gone through some “struggles” recently.

Rumours first surfaced that the duo might be thinking about breaking up back in February, but the pair soon shut down speculation by putting on a loved-up appearance at the BRITs.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who refused to hold back their PDA...

While they’ve done their best to fight off split reports, the 24-year-old has now admitted in an interview with ES Magazine that their relationship is far from picture perfect.

“We have our struggles. I’m not going to sit here and say that everything is absolutely fine and dandy because, of course, you go through different things and that’s what a relationship is.”

Getty

Commenting on the media intrusion into their romance, he said: “The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we are splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we are somewhere in the middle.”

“We go through it together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Instagram/CherylOfficial

And adding that there’s not a couple alive who haven’t gone through a bad patch, Liam said: “This part of our relationship was never not going to happen, there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn’t go through a spot like that?”

Good point.