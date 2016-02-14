Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours

As Cheryl herself has said, there’s now an “almost daily onslaught of stories” about the state of her relationship with boyfriend Liam Payne. One minute they’re about to get engaged, the next she’s thinking about moving out of the house that they share together.

So here’s a look back at everything Chaim have (and in some cases actually haven’t) gone through since they first met.

August 2008

Cheryl and Liam first meet when he auditions for The X Factor at 14. And did we mention she called him cute.

December 2015

Cheryl and Liam are both at the X Factor final where One Direction are performing. They are seen hugging during an ad break, which sparks off some rumours about the two.

January 2016

Cheryl cities ‘irreconcilable differences’ as she files for divorce from husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. Although reports suggest they were actually over months before in August.

14th February 2016

Liam posts a pictures of a rose on Instagram, captioning it: “Happy Valentine's Day baby”. More frenzied speculation!

26th February 2016

The Sun claims that Liam and Cheryl are indeed a secret couple. They even go so far as to suggest that Liam’s rose tattoo on his hand is a tribute to Cheryl’s huge rose bum tat.

27th February 2016

A fan spots Liam and Cheryl in Tesco of all places. And only couples do the weekly shop together, right?

28th February 2016

They finally confirm what we’ve all long suspected… Liam changes his Instagram profile pic to one of him and Chez.

2nd March 2016

They’re even more Insta official after Liam posts a picture with Cheryl.

17th April 2016

Cheryl tweets to deny that she cheated on Jean-Bernard with Liam: “If anybody believes the s--t they're reading today you really don't know me at all,” she says.

9th May 2016

Ok, so it’s now red carpet official as well. Cheryl and Liam attend the Global Gift Gala in Paris as a couple.

12th May 2016

Cheryl and Liam attend an event at the Cannes Film Festival together looking loved up af.

11th June 2016

Liam invites Cheryl to be his date at his sister Ruth’s wedding - which basically means if she hasn’t already she’s gonna meet his entire family.

9th July 2016

The arrival of their first furr baby! Cheryl reveals that her and Liam have adopted a dog together and calls the chihuahua their “new family member”.

July 2016

Rumours start that Cheryl and Liam are expecting a baby of the human kind.

22nd September 2016

Cheryl is pictured properly for the first time since the rumours of her pregnancy began. The only problem is the picture tweeted by her PRs is cropped so we can’t see if there’s a baby bump or not.

2nd October 2016

Cheryl attends a L'Oréal Paris party during Paris Fashion Week, but there’s still no telling if she’s pregnant or not.

22nd March 2017

So she was pregnant! As we now know Cheryl gives birth to the couple’s son, Bear. But they wait a few days to announce the news to the world.

25th March 2017

Both Cheryl and Liam post on Instagram to share the news that they are now parents. Aww!

20th October 2017

Liam releases his single Bedroom Floor, which he previously mentioned is actually about Cheryl trying to dump him.

9th February 2018

Engagement rumour time! Cheryl’s pictured wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger during a celebration of the one year anniversary of The Trust's partnership with L'Oreal Paris.

18th February 2018

Well that’s quick! Now Cheryl and Liam are reportedly about to split up, with a source telling the Mail On Sunday: “Liam has to be away a lot. Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it's not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated.”

21 February 2018

Liam and Cheryl appear at the BRITs together and they look happy on the red carpet. But the next day the papers make a big deal out of the fact that they spent the night in different places: her at home, him at an airport hotel.

25 February 2018

Cheryl is reportedly planning to move out of the home she shares with Liam. According to The Sun she’s asked a member of her entourage to look for a place that’s close of BFF Kimberly Walsh.

16 March 2018

The internet goes wild speculating that Liam will miss Bear’s first birthday after he tweets, “This time next week I'll be on my way to Japan! I've got some amazing memories from Japan, can't wait to be back.”

22 March 2018

Liam opens up in an interview with ES magazine where he admits that he and Cheryl do have problems. “We have our struggles. I’m not going to sit here and say that everything is absolutely fine and dandy because, of course, you go through different things and that’s what a relationship is.” Cheryl is reportedly really unhappy that he said anything about their personal lives.

30 March 2018

Cheryl and Liam are apparently planning a “make or break” holiday to save their relationship. “Their relationship has been in serious trouble for several weeks and Liam feels a holiday together with Bear will do them the world of good. He's kept the location a closely guarded secret and only Cheryl and their closest family know where they're headed,” a source tells the MailOnline.

31 March 2018

After reports about Liam looking “really happy” while hanging out with one of his backing dancers, Cheryl posts on Twitter and basically calls the rumours “stupid”.

