Liam Payne And Maya Henry Have Reportedly Split After Six Months Together

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have reportedly decided to split after six months of dating.

According to The Sun, the couple have gone their separate ways after hitting a “rocky” patch in their relationship.

“Things between Liam and Maya had been rocky recently and they eventually decided to call it a day. He was extremely busy at the end of last year and when he eventually stopped, they were both able to re-evaluate exactly what they want."

Liam and the model haven’t been pictured together since December, with the same source telling the paper that the singer is now actively telling friends that he’s single and “looking forward to the future.”

The pair first started dating in 2019, following his split from Cheryl. They parted ways not long after that, with the 26-year-old then finding himself in the headlines following a rumoured romance with Naomi Campbell.

He and Maya then reunited, with Liam previously saying that he’d never felt so secure in a relationship: “I’m really happy right now and things are good. Now that I’ve found someone who’s my best friend as well as my partner, it’s changed things for me.

He added: “She’s just so relaxed about everything. Someone who’s got your back with everything. I don’t think I’ve experienced that before in someone, so it’s quite a wonder to watch.”

It’s worth pointing out that neither Liam or Maya have confirmed these split reports, so we’re holding out hope that this might be one big misunderstanding.