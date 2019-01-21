Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram

It looks like 2019 is going to bring us some seriously unexpected celeb romances because Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell are currently flirting up a storm via Instagram comments.

The whole thing kicked off when the model left the message “Beautiful soul” beneath one of his uploads only for Liam to go that extra step with the reply: “Takes one to know one” alongside a kissing face emoji.

Getty

This was a pretty tame interaction compared to their most recent flanter on the app. Proving that he’s never been the kind of guy to play hard to get, the 25-year-old straight up described Naomi as the perfect woman.

Beneath a 10/10 selfie taken before her Louis Vuitton appearance, he showed every guy out there how to utilise the most romantic emojis to win over a woman’s heart: “Perfection in a person 🌹 ... don't give me those eyes 👀😘.

Instagram

Instagram

This has naturally set a few tongues wagging, with fans speculating that the pair are now officially dating: “LIAM DO YOU WANNA EXPLAIN SOMETHING,” one person wrote, as another said: “Looks like the simulation is glitching again.”

Both of these two are currently single, with Liam having parted ways with ex-girlfriend Cheryl back in July 2018. As for Naomi, her romance with ex-boyfriend Skepta reportedly came to a close towards the end of last year.

Giphy

It doesn’t look like we’re about to get any official confirmation of a romance anytime soon, but we’re 99% sure some more flirty Instagram comments will be exchanged in the future.