Liam Payne and Shawn Mendes Stan Each Other on Twitter

It's no secret that we love both Liam Payne and Shawn Mendes. From 'Strip That Down' to 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back', the two superstars have released two of the biggest singles of the year and we're obsessed with everything that they release.

Now it turns out that the two chart-topping hitmakers also happen to be massive fans of each other.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LIAM AND SHAWN BOTH STAN EACH OTHER. THIS IS EVERYTHING.

After killing it on stage at the MTV EMAs on Sunday, Liam took to Twitter to praise the star. Responding to a Billboard tweet about Shawn, Liam wrote: "Really enjoyed this great performance you defiantly deserve all your success super talented".

We think that this may be the most adorable thing that we have ever read. What a sweetheart.

Really enjoyed this great performance you defiantly deserve all your success super talented 🙏🏻 — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 13, 2017

Naturally, Shawn being Shawn couldn't help but reply to the former One Direction member.

In response, the Vine star turned multi-platinum artist wrote: "Thank you man u too!!!" This is too much for us to process. We love when our faves are not only supportive of each other but actively adore each other's music just like we all do.

Are Liam Payne and Shawn Mendes two of the nicest people in pop? We think they are.

Thank you man u too!!! https://t.co/C3nXcQN51C — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 13, 2017

Hopefully, this shared love could lead to a collaboration?

Imagine what Liam would sound like on a Shawn song!

Words: Sam Prance

