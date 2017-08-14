Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

So you’re just sitting having some lunch on Trafalgar Square when you see - is it? - Liam Payne and Zedd! Busking!

That’s right, the ‘Strip That Down’ superstar and Zedd just crashed a few London hotspots to do some good old fashioned busking to promote their new single ‘Get Low’.

London - @LiamPayne and I are heading to Trafalgar Square to perform a little fun rendition of Get Low for you - in 10mins!

Come through. — Zedd (@Zedd) August 14, 2017

The pair first appeared on Oxford Street to give a fun rendition of the collaboration before heading across town to Trafalgar Square for more, giving fans a ten minute warning to see the spontaneous performance.

Fans were obviously lost for words when they spotted the One Direction star singing on the street, as you would hardly expect to see one of the world’s biggest pop stars when you’re just popping down to Topshop.

Dressed casually in all black, he got up close with fans and danced around as he sang into a mic, while Zedd played on a keyboard. Can you even imagine?!

It's not every day that you pass a pop star on the street, never mind one who wants to take selfies with you and dance with you to their own song.

Now that we know Zedd and Liam have been spending time together, is it safe to say we’re getting a video for ‘Get Low’? We sure hope so!

