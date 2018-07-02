Liam Payne

Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split

The former One Direction and Girls Aloud stars have gone their separate ways after more than two years together.

Matt Risley
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 09:57

Liam Payne and Cheryl have split after more than two years together.

The Sun reports that the pair split two weeks ago, but it was only now that the stars have confirmed the news themselves.

Watch Liam Payne perform Strip That Down at the 2017 MTV EMA below...

Liam and Cheryl's tweets announcing the separation are nigh-on identical, and BRB we're just going to be over here crying in the corner.

Copyright/Getty

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Cheryl wrote in a statement on Twitter. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Liam wrote: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

The Sun reports that Liam has now moved out of the £5m mansion they shared in Surrey, but that they are both committed to bringing their one-year-old son Bear up together.

Rumours have dogged the couple over the last couple of months, with commitments to work primarily suggested for the strain in their relationship.

Break ups are never easy, and we're sending lots of love to both at this difficult time.

