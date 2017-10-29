Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

We all know that Liam Payne is one incredibly talented chap - but who knew his talents extend to telepathy.

The Strip That Down singer is convinced he knows what his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy is thinking.

Their telepathic connection is strongest when their seven-month-old son Bear needs them at night - with Liam able to tell if Chezza wants him to tend to their son.

"[Bear] sleeps in our room now, I can feel when Cheryl wants me to look after him in the night even if she doesn't say it,” Liam said while speaking at the KISS House Party Live in London.

He also gushed about his baby boy - saying he thinks he is so perfect that he can’t be natural.

"He's teething at the moment so there is a little bit more crying than usual,” he said.

"He goes to sleep at 7PM and sleeps through until morning. Bear is the ultimate miracle child, it's like we made him in a computer,” he adds.

We wonder what other incredible abilities Liam might be hiding.