Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days

Liam Payne has opened up about his relationship with the One Direction boys now that the band are exploring solo projects.

In an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, the 26-year-old confessed that he and Louis Tomlinson have had a weird journey to friendship after initially “hating each other” when the band were first put together.

Getty

Admitting that there isn’t any “real reason” for the boys to be in constant contact with each other anymore, Liam said that he still makes an effort chat to his former frenemy: “I speak to Louis more than I speak to anybody else.”

Explaining why they clashed in the early years, he said: “We all had our own little thing. I was the lumberjack. And then I can't remember what Zayn's thing was, but Louis' was always stripes.

Getty

He continued: “Louis had a number of things actually, he was a proper diva about it. He had stripes, he had them suspender type things."

“So everybody had their little thing and so if you started going into someone else’s thing it was like fighting with your sister...I was just like, ‘Right, no stripes,’ and then I just never wore stripes."

Getty

"In the end, we kind of just settled that we both do different parts of what the thing was and now I feel like that’s kind of followed through into life.”

Proof that the best friendships don’t always spring from a great first impression.