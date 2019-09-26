Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days

The pair "hated each other" when the band first got together

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 09:46

Liam Payne has opened up about his relationship with the One Direction boys now that the band are exploring solo projects.

In an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, the 26-year-old confessed that he and Louis Tomlinson have had a weird journey to friendship after initially “hating each other” when the band were first put together.

Getty

Admitting that there isn’t any “real reason” for the boys to be in constant contact with each other anymore, Liam said that he still makes an effort chat to his former frenemy: “I speak to Louis more than I speak to anybody else.” 

Explaining why they clashed in the early years, he said: “We all had our own little thing. I was the lumberjack. And then I can't remember what Zayn's thing was, but Louis' was always stripes. 

Getty

He continued: “Louis had a number of things actually, he was a proper diva about it. He had stripes, he had them suspender type things."

“So everybody had their little thing and so if you started going into someone else’s thing it was like fighting with your sister...I was just like, ‘Right, no stripes,’ and then I just never wore stripes."

Getty

"In the end, we kind of just settled that we both do different parts of what the thing was and now I feel like that’s kind of followed through into life.”

Proof that the best friendships don’t always spring from a great first impression.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
David Dobrik Surprised A Homeless Man With A Car And A Year’s Supply Of Chipotle
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Get To Know Blanco Brown
Get To Know: Blanco Brown
2019 EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
Tyler Cameron Reveals That He and Gigi Hadid Are Actually “Just Friends” After All
This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter
Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain
Universal Halloween Horror Nights 29
Stranger Things, Us and Ghostbusters: Why 2019 Is The Scariest Halloween Horror Nights Ever
Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Reportedly Split After A Month Of Dating
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Says She Will "Always Love" Jake Paul Despite Divorce Rumours
Jonas Blue &amp; HRVY - Younger - Music Video
Exclusive Pics! Jonas Blue & HRVY Hit The Pool In Their 'Younger' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy
Jennifer Lopez Closed the Versace Show In A New Version of The Iconic Green Dress
Helplines
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Just Slammed YouTube For Their Plans To “Unverify” Certain Users
Shawn Mendes Hits Out At Claims His Romance With Camila Cabello Is For Publicity

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne &amp; Lennon Stella
Liam Payne, Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella Throw A Central Park Rave In ‘The Making Of’ Polaroid
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson
One Direction's Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson Are Shook In Hilarious Gogglebox Clip
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne &amp; Lennon Stella - Polaroid - Making The Video
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella
Making The Video: Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella’s ‘Polaroid’
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne Hits Out At Demeaning Treatment Of Women Following Snaps With Female Staff Member
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne &amp; Lennon Stella - Polaroid - Music Video
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella
Polaroid
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Trending Articles

Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it
This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter
Tyler Cameron Reveals That He and Gigi Hadid Are Actually “Just Friends” After All
2019 EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
David Dobrik Surprised A Homeless Man With A Car And A Year’s Supply Of Chipotle
Get To Know Blanco Brown
Get To Know: Blanco Brown
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
5 Acts We Loved At EXIT Festival 2019