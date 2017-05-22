Liam Payne

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Monday, May 22, 2017 - 11:53

When most people bring out their first singles, they’re not usually co-written with Ed Sheeran, and probably don’t feature Quavo, one of the hottest rappers on the planet right now (and one-third of Migos). But then most people aren’t Liam Payne.

[Getty]
Understandably, most of the talk surrounding ‘Strip That Down’ has revolved around Payne’s is-that-or-is-that-not-a-One-Direction-diss lyric: “You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)”. In an attempt to move the conversation elsewhere, Liam revealed that not only did Ed Sheeran help write the song, but he lent his vocals to the track, too.

"He's on the song, he's secretly made it onto the song!" Liam explained to BBC Radio One's Nick Grimshaw.

"He's the bass voice that goes 'strip that down, girl'. That's actually him pitched down many moons. It's amazing, it's the best thing ever."

WATCH 'ONE DIRECTION'S BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENTS' BELOW:

Liam continued: "Honestly, I feel so blessed and lucky that he wanted to write a song for me.

"I just want to say thank you to him I guess more than anything, it's amazing, I'm humble. The fact that he even wanted to bother working with us and spend his time!"

In other Liam Payne news, the singer joked that he’s mega worried about ruining Ed Sheeran’s chart domination. Read more here.

Liam’s also been speaking about his former One Direction band mates quite a bit. (Probably because people will never stop asking him about 1D.) Payne said that he reckons stop asking Zayn feels “hurt and scorned” towards his One Direction years, and also made his not-overwhelmingly-positive feelings towards Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’ be known.

