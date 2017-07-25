Liam Payne

Liam Payne Debuts A Fancy New Hairstyle And It’s So Good Cheryl's Returned To Social Media For It

Though it's safe to say that fans are positively torn about the whole thing.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:49

You guys, Liam Payne has only gone and had his hair cut without consulting us first and now we’re just not sure what to think. We thought we were closer than this, Liam?

The Strip That Down singer has really done just that with his new look, after going super short on the sides and trying out a look that wouldn’t look all that out of place on a member of Union J.

Fresh cuts 💇🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

But it’s totally fine, because girlfriend Cheryl actually loves it and that’s all that really matters, writing: ‘Love it [heart eyes emoji].’

Yep, Cheryl chose the snap to make her triumphant social media comback and we really just couldn't be happier about the entire situation.

This comes after Liam accidentally let slip that Chery lis his 'wife' in yet another interview, while talking about working with Pharrell Williams on new music.

"I have something that I'm preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter. They had triplets and it's amazing."

Um your WHAT sorry? Okay they have to be married, right?

Liam Payne Debuts A Fancy New Hairstyle And It's So Good Cheryl's Returned To Social Media For It

