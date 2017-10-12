Liam Payne Confirms Wishes for a One Direction Reunion and Performs on TRL

View the lyrics

Huncho

Quavo

Yo yo



You know, I've been taking some time

And I've been keeping to myself (self)

I had my eyes up on the prize

Ain't watching anybody else

But your love, it hit me hard, girl

Yeah, you're bad for my health

I love the cards, that I've been dealt



Do you feel the same as well?



You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)

People want me for one thing (that's not me)



I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Oh yeah



You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me



So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (swing)

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground



You know, that since the day, I met you

Yeah, you swept me off my feet

You know, that I don't need no money



When your love is beside me

Yeah, you opened up my heart

And then you threw away the key

Girl, now it's just you and me

And you don't care 'bout, where I've been



You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free) (free)

People want me for one thing (that's not me)

I'm not changing, the way that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy) (ooh)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Ooh



You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (strip that down)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (oh

(Quavo)



She gon' strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)

Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)

Five shots in, she in love now (shots)

I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)

I took her from her man, don't nobody know (know)

If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)

She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)

Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)



You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, c'mon, strip that down for me

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (Ayy)

Don't say nothing, girl, strip that down for me (strip it down)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

All I want, girl, if you strip that down for me (strip it down)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You're the one, girl, c'mon, strip that down for me

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Writer(s): Shaun Pizzonia, Quavious Marshall, Howard E. Scott, MORRIS DICKERSON, Brian Thompson, Orville Burrell, RICKARDO DUCENT, Ed Sheeran, Le Roy Lonnie Jordan, HAROLD RAY BROWN, Lee Oskar, Liam Payne, Steve Mac, CHARLES WILLIAM MILLER, Sylvester Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com