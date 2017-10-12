Liam Payne

Liam Payne Confirms Wishes for a One Direction Reunion and Performs on TRL

The 'Strip That Down' singer also talks about his new single 'Bedroom Floor'...

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 11:21

Liam Payne's solo career has gotten off to an amazing start. The former One Direction member's solo debut single 'Strip That Down' has gone Platinum in the US and in the UK and his Zedd collaboration 'Get Low' was one of the songs of the summer.

While we can't wait to hear more, we're thrilled to reveal that Liam's confirmed that a One Direction reunion is planned.

View the lyrics
Huncho
Quavo
Yo yo

You know, I've been taking some time
And I've been keeping to myself (self)
I had my eyes up on the prize
Ain't watching anybody else
But your love, it hit me hard, girl
Yeah, you're bad for my health
I love the cards, that I've been dealt

Do you feel the same as well?

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)

I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
Oh yeah

You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (swing)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground

You know, that since the day, I met you
Yeah, you swept me off my feet
You know, that I don't need no money

When your love is beside me
Yeah, you opened up my heart
And then you threw away the key
Girl, now it's just you and me
And you don't care 'bout, where I've been

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free) (free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy) (ooh)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
Ooh

You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (strip that down)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (oh
(Quavo)

She gon' strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)
Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)
Five shots in, she in love now (shots)
I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)
I took her from her man, don't nobody know (know)
If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)
She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)
Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)

You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, c'mon, strip that down for me
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) (Ayy)
Don't say nothing, girl, strip that down for me (strip it down)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
All I want, girl, if you strip that down for me (strip it down)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
You're the one, girl, c'mon, strip that down for me
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Writer(s): Shaun Pizzonia, Quavious Marshall, Howard E. Scott, MORRIS DICKERSON, Brian Thompson, Orville Burrell, RICKARDO DUCENT, Ed Sheeran, Le Roy Lonnie Jordan, HAROLD RAY BROWN, Lee Oskar, Liam Payne, Steve Mac, CHARLES WILLIAM MILLER, Sylvester Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The Quavo collaborator was a guest on TRL yesterday and, during the show, he had some exciting words to say about 1D.

When asked if the boyband would ever get back together again, Liam was quick to respond: "I feel like it's gonna happen."

He added: "I've got a feeling. I'm excited for it. I want it to happen. There was a whole album that we didn't tour. I know that we need to go and write some more music but it was so much fun and everyone loves it so much so we have to go again."

Liam Payne Talks One Direction Reunion, 'Strip That Down' | Weekdays at 3:30pm | #TRL

Liam also talked about going to Number 1 on the US pop charts: "Honestly it's the craziest thing and I'm so overwhelmed."

As for his new single 'Bedroom Floor', the pop-star remained pretty tight-lipped about it but he did answer a question about what the craziest thing that he's done on a bedroom floor is saying that he's "woken up on the bedroom floor a few times".

Don't worry Liam! We've all been there plenty of times.

Liam Payne Performs 'Strip That Down' | Weekdays at 3:30pm | #TRL

The heartthrob also performed 'Strip That Down' with an array of amazing backing dancers.

We can't wait to hear 'Bedroom Floor' when Liam releases it next week!

Words: Sam Prance

