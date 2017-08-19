Liam Payne

Liam Payne Gets The Name Of His Own Song Wrong In Totally LOL Twitter Typo

Liam Payne accidentally tweeted a major typo thanks to pesky autocorrect!

Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:53

Twitter typos happen to all of us, and they can be pretty cringe/annoying. But if you have 24 million followers and manage to post a tweet getting the name of your own single wrong - like Liam Payne has - it’s a little more embarrassing than average. 

Getty

The One Direction star wanted to thank fans for the success of his single, Strip That Down, which has just been certified platinum in the UK.  But he accidentally got the song title wrong.

“So incredible to see stop that down hitting platinum in so many places thank you so much you guys are incredible…,” he wrote in his first tweet. See the mistake…? Stop instead of Strip. 

Twitter/Liam Payne

“You have outdone all my dreams I dreamt from my bedroom when I started this as a 14 year old boy I never expect to come this far thank you,” he added before realising his error. 

Thankfully he saw the funny side of the blunder, “Sorry for the auto correct strip not stop that's a whole different song,” he quickly said.

He’s just gone platinum as a solo artist and he gets to go home to Cheryl and their son every night… we can see why a silly autocorrect typo would just make Liam LOL.
 

Words: Olivia Cooke

You have to check out these shocking facts about the CBB housemates! 

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 5

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Gets The Name Of His Own Song Wrong In Totally LOL Twitter Typo

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

The One Style Thing Kylie Jenner Won't Do Any More: ‘I Don't Want To Be A Weirdo’

Taylor Swift has deleted all her social media posts and fans think a new album is coming

Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Just A Blank Space

Holly Hagan rocks lamp shade trousers and the internet loves them

Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

The Defenders

Finn Jones And Charlie Cox Reveal The Secrets Behind 'The Defenders' Biggest Fight Scene

Megan McKenna jokes that boyfriend Pete Wicks is whipped as he serves her topless

Megan McKenna Uses Boyfriend Pete Wicks As A Topless Waiter, Then She Calls Him ‘Whipped’

Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had Jemma Lucy Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression On Celebrity Big Brother, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Sophie Kasaei On CBB’s Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Jemma Lucy admits she slept with Ashley Cole after he broke up with Cheryl Cole

Jemma Lucy Admits To Dating Ashley Cole After His Split From Cheryl 

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum

Vicky Pattison Goes Clubbing In Marbella With Her Man And Her Mum And Has The Most Fun Ever

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Dua Lipa Storms to Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart

Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle And Scotty T Reveal Their Biggest Fashion Faux Pas Were Those ‘F*cking V-Neck Tops’ - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Wants Chris Hughes Joint Wedding With THIS Seriously Dramatic Entrance

It's Okay, Fifth Harmony Don't Know Who Sarah Harding Is

14 Reality Star Make-Unders That Left Us Shook

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

This Hack For Shrinking Stretched Invisibobbles Back To Their Original Shape Will Legit Change Your Life

Chloe Ferry Narrowly Avoids A Potentially X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong
Celebrity

Liam Payne Gets The Name Of His Own Song Wrong In Totally LOL Twitter Typo

Music

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Addresses Rumours Suggesting That He’s Already Married To Cheryl

Style

Liam Payne Debuts A Fancy New Hairstyle And It’s So Good Cheryl's Returned To Social Media For It

One Direction

Flying Solo: What The One Direction Boys Did Next

Zedd & Liam Payne

Get Low (Official Tour Edit)

Music

Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

Celebrity

Liam Payne Insists He And Cheryl Won't Spoil Their Son Bear

TV Shows

Are Cheryl And Liam Payne About To Return To The X Factor Together?!

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Celebrity

14 Reality Star Make-Unders That Left Us Shook

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Narrowly Avoids A Potentially X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

Holly Hagan rocks lamp shade trousers and the internet loves them
Style

Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had Jemma Lucy Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression On Celebrity Big Brother, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Sophie Kasaei On CBB’s Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie