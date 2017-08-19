Liam Payne Gets The Name Of His Own Song Wrong In Totally LOL Twitter Typo

Twitter typos happen to all of us, and they can be pretty cringe/annoying. But if you have 24 million followers and manage to post a tweet getting the name of your own single wrong - like Liam Payne has - it’s a little more embarrassing than average.

The One Direction star wanted to thank fans for the success of his single, Strip That Down, which has just been certified platinum in the UK. But he accidentally got the song title wrong.

“So incredible to see stop that down hitting platinum in so many places thank you so much you guys are incredible…,” he wrote in his first tweet. See the mistake…? Stop instead of Strip.

“You have outdone all my dreams I dreamt from my bedroom when I started this as a 14 year old boy I never expect to come this far thank you,” he added before realising his error.

Thankfully he saw the funny side of the blunder, “Sorry for the auto correct strip not stop that's a whole different song,” he quickly said.

He’s just gone platinum as a solo artist and he gets to go home to Cheryl and their son every night… we can see why a silly autocorrect typo would just make Liam LOL.



