Liam Payne Has Been Talking About Marriage And More Babies With Cheryl
Awwww!
Liam Payne has opened up about his plans for baby number two and marriage to Cheryl.
The 24-year-old One Direction star became a first time dad in March when Chez gave birth to their son, Bear.
And now the star says he would want to have another baby before he and 34-year-old Cheryl upgrade their romance to husband and wife.
Asked if he would rather first marry Cheryl or have a second baby, he replied to The Sun: “I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby.”
He opened up more about his role as a father, saying: ““The options are definitely open for me on having another baby. Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. But, when, I don’t really know.”
He added that a second baby might not be coming as soon as some fans might want.
“I’m about to do an album and tour for a bit so we need some time before we think about baby No2, but we’ve got time so that’s OK,” he said.
