Liam Payne Has Been Talking About Marriage And More Babies With Cheryl

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:25

Liam Payne has opened up about his plans for baby number two and marriage to Cheryl.

The 24-year-old One Direction star became a first time dad in March when Chez gave birth to their son, Bear.

And now the star says he would want to have another baby before he and 34-year-old Cheryl upgrade their romance to husband and wife.

Asked if he would rather first marry Cheryl or have a second baby, he replied to The Sun: “I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby.”

He opened up more about his role as a father, saying: ““The options are definitely open for me on having another baby. Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. But, when, I don’t really know.”

He added that a second baby might not be coming as soon as some fans might want.

“I’m about to do an album and tour for a bit so we need some time before we think about baby No2, but we’ve got time so that’s OK,” he said.

