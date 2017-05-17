Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

While Cheryl and Liam Payne have been private about their relationship from the very beginning, Liam may have just let slip that the pair have tied the knot following the birth of their son Bear Payne.

In an interview with a US Radio show, he hinted that they've already staged a top-secret wedding after referring to Cheryl as his wife: "I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger."

Um, care to elaborate Liam?

Getty

Another slightly less dramatic revelation came in the form of Liam admitting to wearing Cheryl's clothes, having slipped into a pair of her 00s inspired £1500 combat trousers to do the promo rounds for his new single, 'Strip That Down'.

Yep. NBD.

Getty

"I just went and started shopping,” he told the radio station. “My missus is a fashionista - these are actually her trousers!”

Well, seeing as they've already got the 'what's mine is yours' mindset down, there's no reason why marriage *couldn't* be on the cards. Only time will tell if they've already taken the plunge.

