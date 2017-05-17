Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 09:57
While Cheryl and Liam Payne have been private about their relationship from the very beginning, Liam may have just let slip that the pair have tied the knot following the birth of their son Bear Payne.
In an interview with a US Radio show, he hinted that they've already staged a top-secret wedding after referring to Cheryl as his wife: "I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger."
Um, care to elaborate Liam?Another slightly less dramatic revelation came in the form of Liam admitting to wearing Cheryl's clothes, having slipped into a pair of her 00s inspired £1500 combat trousers to do the promo rounds for his new single, 'Strip That Down'.
Yep. NBD."I just went and started shopping,” he told the radio station. “My missus is a fashionista - these are actually her trousers!”
Well, seeing as they've already got the 'what's mine is yours' mindset down, there's no reason why marriage *couldn't* be on the cards. Only time will tell if they've already taken the plunge.
Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:
Latest News
Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes
Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"
Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To
How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision
Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'
Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral
Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews
Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes
EXCLUSIVE! Go Behind The Scenes Of Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato's 'No Promises' Video
Megan McKenna 'To Star In Own Reality Show' As She Attempts To Become A Country Sensation
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Talks ‘Awkward’ Reunion With Ex Aaron Chalmers In Tignes - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen SLAMS Scotty T For 'Jumping Into Bed' With Abbie Holborn After 'Acting Couply' With BFF Sarah Goodhart - EXCLUSIVE
Cool Stuff You Never Knew About Your Vagina
23 Unrealistic Expectations That Reality Stars Have Given Us About Summer
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Almost Had A Completely Different Cast
This Video Of Kendall Jenner Falling Off A Bike Is Already The Highlight Of Some People’s Year
A Wish List for 13 Reasons Why Season 2
Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?
More From Liam Payne
Celebrity
Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes
Celebrity
Liam Payne Has A New Accent And We’re All Kinds Of Confused
Celebrity
Liam Payne Has Revealed Why His Baby Son Is Called Bear
Music
Liam Payne Drops Details Of His Debut Single And Opens Up About Who Bear Looks Like
Music
Liam Payne Just Teased Five Whole Seconds Of New And Very Topless Music
Celebrity
Liam Payne And Cheryl Celebrated Baby Bear's Birth In The Cutest Way
Celebrity
Liam Payne Sends An Email Thanking Fans And Promising New Music Real Soon
Celebrity
Liam Payne And Cheryl Could Face £200 Fine After ‘Failing To Register Baby Bear’s Birth’
Celebrity
Stephen Bear Thinks He Knows Why Cheryl Picked His Name For Her And Liam Payne's Son
Celebrity
Liam Payne Confirms Baby Son’s Name With A Tweet To Bear Grylls
Celebrity
This Is The Very Unusual Name Of Cheryl And Liam Payne's Son
Music
Confirmed: Liam Payne Is Collaborating With Migos On New Solo Music & A "Crazy Vid"
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast
Celebrity
Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him
Celebrity
Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?
TV Shows
24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now
Celebrity
Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst
Style
Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion
Celebrity
13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her
Celebrity
7 Reality Stars Who Cheated On Their Partner On The SAME Show
Celebrity