Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday

Former One Direction lad Liam Payne has hinted he might not be around for baby Bear's first birthday.

The 24-year-old, who became a dad to his and Cheryl's son on March 22 last year, has announced he's headed for Japan on Bear's big day.

Taking to Instagram to share a throwback snap with his old bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, he wrote: "This time next week I'll be on my way to Japan! I've got some amazing memories from Japan, can't wait to be back #TBT."

If he's got his dates right, that means he will be out of the country for the big milestone in his little one's life.

Of course, it's entirely possible that Bear could also be headed for Japan too, and we're sure Liam will make the day special for his little boy wherever he is in the world.

On another note, plenty of 1D fans were freaking out over the throwback snap and took to the comments to lose their minds.

"OMG OMG I MİSS YOU'RE SO MUCH 😢," wrote one person, as another added: "Omg liam you totally blessed our fandom with this pic omg i’m screaming😭😭😭."

"This makes me so happy," wrote someone else, and a fourth joked: "Crying in a cool way 😭🖤."

