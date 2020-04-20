Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne has confirmed that One Direction will reunite in honour of their 10th anniversary, even if Zayn Malik doesn’t feature in their plans.

In an Instagram Live with DJ Alesso, Liam said that he’s been in contact with the boys while they self-isolate individually: “I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today, and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever. He’s in London as well,” he said.

“Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment.” He then joked to Alesso: “You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band.”

As most 1D stans will remember, Zayn announced he was leaving the group back in 2015. The boys went on to release one more album, Made In The AM, before they all went on hiatus to pursue solo careers.

🚨@LiamPayne confirms a One Direction reunion is in the works, reveals @Louis_Tomlinson ‘told him off’ for saying too much:



“We’ve been trying to arrange the first group facetime with the boys. You [Alesso] can come fill in for Zayn.” pic.twitter.com/lOd768XOZG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2020

In the same chat, Liam revealed that Louis Tomlinson is the brains behind the operation: “I can’t say too much. It was actually … Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.”

An insider recently told The Mirror that Simon Cowell and James Corden are both competing to televise the band’s comeback performance: “[They] are now in a battle for who gets One Direction to perform together again first.

“Simon was their mentor who first had the idea of putting them together as a group and they are one of the most successful acts from one of his shows."

At this rate, we wouldn't even mind a reunion over IG Live.