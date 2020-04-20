Liam Payne

Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion

4/4 is better than nothing

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 09:46

Liam Payne has confirmed that One Direction will reunite in honour of their 10th anniversary, even if Zayn Malik doesn’t feature in their plans.

In an Instagram Live with DJ Alesso, Liam said that he’s been in contact with the boys while they self-isolate individually: “I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today, and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever. He’s in London as well,” he said.

Getty

“Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment.” He then joked to Alesso: “You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band.”

As most 1D stans will remember, Zayn announced he was leaving the group back in 2015. The boys went on to release one more album, Made In The AM, before they all went on hiatus to pursue solo careers.

In the same chat, Liam revealed that Louis Tomlinson is the brains behind the operation: “I can’t say too much. It was actually … Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.”

An insider recently told The Mirror that Simon Cowell and James Corden are both competing to televise the band’s comeback performance: “[They] are now in a battle for who gets One Direction to perform together again first.  

Getty

“Simon was their mentor who first had the idea of putting them together as a group and they are one of the most successful acts from one of his shows."

At this rate, we wouldn't even mind a reunion over IG Live.

 

Latest News

Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion
Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
The Lowdown On Rumours Demi Lovato Is Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich
Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Quarantining Together In Palm Springs
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion
Alesso Ft. Liam Payne - Midnight - Performance video
Alesso
Midnight (Ft. Liam Payne) (Performance Video)
Liam Payne And Maya Henry Have Reportedly Split After Six Months Together
Liam Payne - Live Forever - Music Video
Liam Payne & Cheat Codes
Live Forever
Liam Payne - All I Want For Christmas - Music Video
Liam Payne
All I Want (For Christmas)
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Liam Payne ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - Stack It Up - Music Video
Liam Payne
Stack It Up (Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?

Trending Articles

Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?