Liam Payne Insists He And Cheryl Won't Spoil Their Son Bear

Bear won't be getting his paws on Daddy's dough.

Friday, July 21, 2017 - 11:34

One Direction singer Liam Payne has revealed that he and Cheryl will definitely not be spoiling their son Bear.

Despite banking enough money between them to have won the million pound drop 74 times over, Liam is adamant he will teach his kids that their dough didn't come as easily as winning a game show, and in fact mummy and daddy had to hustle for those $$$.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙

Liam told French music channel Just Music: "We are very lucky and we will raise him to know we've worked hard to have these nice things."

So don't get used to the Yeezy's, Bear, because you won't be getting your paws on Daddy's estimated £54 mill fortune just yet. Maybe you'll get a go at Chezza's estimated £20 million Girls Aloud/L'Oreal earnings once you've proven you're worth it, though. 

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

On a serious note we know Bear isn't exactly going to go without and it's great that the couple want to teach him the value of money. After all they have worked pretty damn hard for their fame and fortune. 

In the interview, Liam also gushed about being a father, revealing: "I'm happy to be a dad, it's an incredible thing. I give my son as much love as I have received from my parents."

Date night 😏

Date night 😏

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

He added: "I also have an incredible girlfriend, she's a great mum and I could not have been happier to have her as the mother of my child."

N'aww, if 'Parent Goals' is even a thing then those guys are definitely it!

