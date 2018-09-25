Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

When Hollywood comes knocking you answer the door, and it looks like Liam Payne could be following in Harry Styles’ footsteps as he’s been approached over a role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

The ex-One Direction singer’s debut EP, First Time, didn’t manage to make an entrance to the UK Top 40, so a move to acting could be exactly what the star needs to get back in the game.

In case you’re not familiar, the movie is a modern day take on Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet, and it sees two members of rival gangs fall in forbidden love.

Liam is said to be looking at a role within the Jets gang, who oppose the Sharks in the movie. Although it’s not meant to be a lead role, we bet the Familiar singer will thrive in the part thanks to his dancing and vocal prowess. Yep, prowess.

A source told The Sun: “Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered."

“Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines,” the mystery source said. “Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down.”

And if Liam manages to bag himself this role he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow bandmate Harry, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and managed to land himself the praise of critics.

So, Liam has pretty big shoes to fill if he makes the move to Hollywood. Quite literally as well, as Harry wears a size 10.

Erm, don’t ask us how we know that. Totes not obsessed.

