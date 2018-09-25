Liam Payne

Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Following in Harry Styles’ footsteps?

Jordan Platt
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 10:03

When Hollywood comes knocking you answer the door, and it looks like Liam Payne could be following in Harry Styles’ footsteps as he’s been approached over a role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

The ex-One Direction singer’s debut EP, First Time, didn’t manage to make an entrance to the UK Top 40, so a move to acting could be exactly what the star needs to get back in the game.

Getty

In case you’re not familiar, the movie is a modern day take on Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet, and it sees two members of rival gangs fall in forbidden love.

Liam is said to be looking at a role within the Jets gang, who oppose the Sharks in the movie. Although it’s not meant to be a lead role, we bet the Familiar singer will thrive in the part thanks to his dancing and vocal prowess. Yep, prowess.

A source told The Sun: “Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered."

“Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines,” the mystery source said. “Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down.”

Getty

And if Liam manages to bag himself this role he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow bandmate Harry, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and managed to land himself the praise of critics.

So, Liam has pretty big shoes to fill if he makes the move to Hollywood. Quite literally as well, as Harry wears a size 10.

Erm, don’t ask us how we know that. Totes not obsessed.

Let us know what you think over @MTVUK!

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant
Ariana Grande tells fans &quot;everything will be okay&quot; after announcing her break from the music industry.
Ariana Grande Tells Fans "Everything Will Be Okay"
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
MTV EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act 2018 - Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2018 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift Being Like ‘A Big Sister’ To Her

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Liam Payne &amp; French Montana - First Time - Music Video
Liam Payne & French Montana
First Time
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
Liam Payne &amp; French Montana - First Time - Music Video
Liam Payne & French Montana
First Time (Lyric Video)
Does This Mean Liam Payne Might Be Getting Back Together With Ex Danielle Peazer?
Liam Payne and Cairo Dwek on vacation in italy.
Does This PDA Mean Liam Payne And Cairo Dwek Are Officially Dating?
Liam Payne Pictured Having Lunch With A Different Model After Maya Henry Dating Rumours
Has Liam Payne Moved On From Cheryl With This 18-Year-Old Millionaire Heiress?
One Direction Fans Are Losing It Over ‘2020 Reunion Tickets’ But Is Everything As It Seems?
Celebs who totally changed their accents
From Liam Payne To Lindsay Lohan: 8 Times Celebs Totally Changed Their Accents And The Internet Was Beyond Confused
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend